Gov't Circular Extends Work Suspension To Private Sector

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Labor has stated that the Prime Minister's directive, which suspends the operations of all public entities during the Christmas and New Year holidays, also extends to the private sector.

