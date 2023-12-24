EU Contributes €3 Million To Afghanistan Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) reports a three million euro ($3.2 million) contribution from the European Union to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

OCHA states the donated funds will enable aid agencies to provide necessary assistance and protection to millions in need across Afghanistan.

Throughout the year, the European Union has been active in supporting Afghanistan, providing several aid packages to address the ongoing crisis.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains dire, with over half of the population in need of assistance.

OCHA projects that a staggering $3 billion will be required for adequate aid in Afghanistan in the coming year.

For the year 2023, OCHA initially requested $4.6 billion for Afghanistan aid efforts.

However, the full amount requested was not met, leading to a significant funding shortfall for the country's aid needs.

Due to this funding gap, an estimated 10 million people in Afghanistan lost access to vital food aid from May to November, as per OCHA's reports.

The funding shortfall occurred amidst a severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, exacerbated by the harsh winter conditions. The situation is particularly critical as Afghan migrants face forced deportation from neighboring Pakistan, adding to the already dire circumstances.

This financial deficiency hinders the delivery of essential aid and services, impacting the vulnerable populations most in need. The convergence of the harsh winter, the humanitarian crisis, and the influx of returning migrants creates an urgent and escalating need for increased support and resources.

