Karnataka Government To Introduce 3000 Public Schools Across State In Next Three Years

To strengthen the educational landscape of Karnataka, the state's Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, has announced plans to establish 500 public schools in the current budget year and an ambitious 3000 more within the upcoming three years. This initiative comes on the heels of the notable success observed in existing Karnataka public schools across the state.

Addressing attendees at the Sriranganath Kala Utsav-2023 program, conducted at the premises of Sriranganath High School in Kalkunte Agrahara village, the Education Minister acknowledged the longstanding issues plaguing the state's educational system, tracing their roots back over two to three decades. Bangarappa vowed to earnestly tackle these challenges during his tenure.

Expressing his gratitude for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's support in bolstering educational initiatives, Bangarappa highlighted progressive decisions made to enhance children's educational journeys, including the extension of providing nutritional food, such as eggs, from class 8 to class 10, now offered twice a week.

Reflecting on the historical significance of education in the region, MLA Sarath Bachegowda reminisced about the inception of Ranganatha High School in 1960, emphasizing its role in providing quality education to rural students. Bachegowda advocated for the establishment of a first-class college, following discussions with Higher Education authorities, a promise supported by Minister Madhu Bangarappa.

The event saw the presence of various dignitaries, including Bala Gurumurthy, Deputy Director of the Pre-Graduate College Education Department; Krishnamurthy, Deputy Director of the Primary School Education Department; local leaders and representatives from educational institutions, among others.

Reflecting on his familial legacy, Madhu Bangarappa paid tribute to his father, acknowledging the impactful legacy left by the veteran politician, S. Bangarappa. He credited his father's endeavours in advocating for farmer welfare, battling social disparities, and implementing pivotal projects that continue to resonate across taluks, expressing gratitude for the blessings received from those closely associated with his father.