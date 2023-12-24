Roma Capitalised On A Costly Mistake To Humiliate Napoli, Emerging Victorious With A 2-0 Scoreline

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the crucial showdown between two Serie A powerhouses and their renowned managers, Roma demonstrated composure, securing a win despite Napoli's ball possession dominance. Despite Napoli controlling the ball, Roma outshone them with 17 attempts compared to Napoli's seven.

Regrettably, key players like Romelu Lukaku, Andrea Belotti, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Victor Osimhen failed to deliver their best performances. The turning point came with a pivotal error when Matteo Politano received a straight red card for kicking out at Nicola Zalewski in frustration, who was holding his shirt.

Roma leveraged the numerical advantage in the final 20 minutes, gaining a stronger foothold in the match and boosting their morale with an extra player. A moment of brilliance from substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini, who swiveled in the box and volleyed home with his back to the goal, proved to be the decisive move.

The drama continued for Napoli as Victor Osimhen received a late second yellow card, reducing them to nine men. This incident occurred on the same day the club announced Osimhen's contract extension. Lukaku sealed the deal with a late goal, placing Roma in sixth place on the table, just three points behind the top four, while Napoli trails closely in seventh, one point behind.

Also Read:

Luke Shaw issues strong warning as Manchester United faces crisis after West Ham loss