31/2023・Trifork Holding AG – Weekly Report On Share Buyback

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 23 December 2023 Trifork Holding AG – Weekly report on share buyback On 2 November 2023, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 2 November 2023 up to and including no later than 31 March 2024. For details, please see announcement no. 17 of 31 October 2023. Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 15 million (approximately EUR 2 million). Prior to the launch of the share buyback, Trifork held 232,497 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. Under the program, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total, last announcement 58,347 107.01 6,243,964 18 December 2023 1,000 106.63 106,630 19 December 2023 1,600 107.03 171,248 20 December 2023 1,400 106.40 148,960 21 December 2023 1,500 105.98 158,970 22 December 2023 1,700 106.26 180,642 Accumulated 65,547 106.95 7,010,414



Since the share buyback program was initiated on 2 November 2023, the total number of repurchased shares is 65,547 at a total amount of DKK 7,010,414.

With the transactions stated above, Trifork holds a total of 298,044 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.5% of total registered shares. The total number of registered shares in Trifork is 19,744,899. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of outstanding shares is 19,446,855.





Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, ... , +41 79 357 73 17





Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. As of Q3 2023, the company has 1,202 employees across 72 business units and offices in 15 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork's research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 58 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

