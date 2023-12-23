Nippon-US Steel Deal Sparks A Knee-Jerk Backlash

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Nippon Steel's plan to acquire US Steel has triggered an uproar among the US Congress, the United Steelworkers and economic nationalists alarmed by the buyout of an American icon and the US$14.9 billion deal's potential implications for US employment and the economy.

The reaction has been particularly strong in President Joe Biden's birth state of Pennsylvania, where US Steel's headquarters and several plants are located. Senator John Fetterman, a member of Biden's Democratic Party, issued a populist statement saying:

Fetterman was joined in opposition to the deal by a bipartisan group of politicians including Senator Bob Casey (Democrat, Pennsylvania), Senator J D Vance, (Republican, Ohio), Senator Josh Hawley (Republican, Missouri), Senator Marco Rubio (Republican, Florida), Congressman

Chris Deluzio (Democrat, Pennsylvania) and Pennsylvania State Senator Jim Brewster (Democrat).

Do they have a case? On December 18, Nippon Steel and US Steel announced the signing of an agreement under which Nippon Steel will acquire 100% of US Steel in an all-cash transaction priced at $55 per share, equivalent to an equity value of $14.1 billion, Nippon will also assume US Steel's debt, bringing the deal's total enterprise value to $14.86 billion.

The purchase price is nearly 40% above US Steel's closing stock price on December 15 of $39.33 and 57% more than the rival offer made by iron and steel company Cleveland-Cliffs last August, which valued US Steel at $35 per share.

US Steel's share price jumped 26% to a 12-year high the day the Nippon transaction was announced and closed at $47.97 on December 22. Nippon Steel agreed to pay about 12 times earnings for US Steel, which is almost twice its own current valuation.

The Wall Street Journal noted,“that by shelling out so much for US Steel, Nippon [Steel] is actually making a bet that the American manufacturing renaissance will succeed, with steel demand heading structurally higher.” But, it continued,“That still won't stop politicians from taking potshots.”

Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves issued a statement saying:

Closing the deal, however, could be difficult amid the nationalistic backlash. Senator Vance said,“Today, a critical piece of America's defense industrial base was auctioned off to foreigners for cash.”

For cash plus the assumption of debt, actually, and a lot more than the competing offer. In short, a great deal for US Steel shareholders.

Japan's Nippon Steel already has a hefty industrial presence in the US. Image: Twitter Screengrab

Nippon Steel's share price declined after the announcement, dropping more than 5% on December 19. Since the end of November, when word of the transaction may have been circulating, it is down 13%. This raises a question: Is Nippon Steel making an overpriced mistake?

Judging from the reaction of the United Steelworkers, it might be. In both the announcement of the acquisition and its presentation to investors, Nippon Steel emphasizes that all of US Steel's commitments to its employees and agreements – including collective bargaining agreements – with the union will be honored.

But United Steelworkers International President David McCall has his doubts.“We remained open throughout this process to working with US Steel to keep this iconic American company domestically owned and operated, but instead it chose to push aside the concerns of its dedicated workforce and sell to a foreign-owned company,” McCall said.

“Neither US Steel nor Nippon [Steel] reached out to our union regarding the deal, which is in itself a violation of our partnership agreement that requires US Steel to notify us of a change in control or business conditions,” he said.

“Based on this alone, the USW does not believe that Nippon [Steel] understands the full breadth of the obligations of all our agreements, and we do not know whether it has the capacity to live up to our existing contract,” McCall added.