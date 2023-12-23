Pakistan To Care For Further Assurances For Turkmen Investments In TAPI Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 23. The
Government of Pakistan has decided to extend the operation of the
Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Act (FIPPA), a special
legislative regulation, to Turkmenistan's investments in the TAPI
gas pipeline project, Trend reports.
This step is aimed at increasing the financial attractiveness of
the project in the eyes of international creditors, the cost of
which is estimated at $10 billion and which will transport natural
gas from Turkmenistan to Pakistan through Afghanistan and
India.
Turkmenistan will have 85 percent of the participation in the
project, and Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India will each have 5
percent.
The FIPPA Law, which was previously adopted solely to protect
foreign investments in the Reko Diq copper-gold mine in Balochistan
province, will provide additional guarantees for Turkmen
investments in the TAPI project.
Pakistan has already secured the protection of Turkmen
investments with a sovereign guarantee in accordance with the Host
Government Agreement (HGA), but the 2022 FIPPA will serve as a
single window for incentives and guarantees for Turkmen investments
in the project.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Pakistan signed a joint
implementation plan in Islamabad on June 8, 2023, to accelerate
work on the TAPI gas pipeline project.
This week, Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi,
after a meeting with Turkmenistan's FM Rashid Meredov, said that
work on the implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project will
begin in the near future.
MENAFN23122023000187011040ID1107650654
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.