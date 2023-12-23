Fateh Education Invests In Fintech Startup Reeudo

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, Dec 21, 2023: Fateh Education, leading Indian Study Abroad Consultant, is pleased to announce its strategic investment in Reeudo, India\'s first fintech start-up specialising in facilitating cross-border payments for students across educational institutions over the world. This investment marks a significant step towards creating a robust ecosystem that supports aspiring Indian students in pursuing education abroad.



The investment in Reeudo aligns with the vision of Fateh Education to provide comprehensive support to students seeking foreign education opportunities.



Mr Suneet Singh Kochar, Founder and CEO, Fateh Education, expressed enthusiasm about the investment\'s potential impact, stating, \"We understand the dreams and aspirations of Indian students to pursue education abroad. This investment in Reeudo is a testament to our commitment to building an ecosystem that not only provides expert educational counselling but also facilitates seamless financial solutions to support the pursuit of international education.\"



Fateh Education has a proven track record of guiding students through the complex process of applying to foreign universities, and this investment in Reeudo adds a financial dimension to their comprehensive service offerings. The collaboration aims to streamline and simplify the financial aspects of studying abroad, making the process more accessible and manageable for students and their families.



Since its inception, Fateh Education has been providing personalized international higher education consulting to study in the UK and Ireland. Fateh has over 120 university partnerships and 150 plus employees across 9 offices in India.





About Fateh Education: Founded in 2004, by an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta, Fateh Education has been providing personalized international higher education consulting to study in the UK and Ireland. Fateh has over 120 university partnerships and 150 plus employees across 9 offices in India. The organization is also a member of the British Council with UCAS accreditation and is an authorized partner of Education in Ireland. Since its inception, Fateh has guided over 35000 students to conquer their dreams.

Company :-Good Relations India

User :- Uday Singh

Email :...

Mobile:- 9582180149