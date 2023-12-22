RPM Leverages Comprehensive Event Medical Preparedness Capabilities during ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon

(MENAFN- Click On Group) Once again, Response Plus Medical (RPM) – part of Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM) - rises up to logistical challenges by leveraging world-class on-site medical services and solutions during the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, held this past December 16th, 2023.



On its fifth edition, the mega athletic event welcomed more than 25,000 participants who gathered at ADNOC’s headquarters to run for 42.195 kilometers before crossing the finish line, again at the company’s HQ.



As the medical emergency services provider on-ground assigned to ensure everyone’s safety, RPM showed comprehensive event medical preparedness, deploying swift responsive plans, qualified manpower, and cutting-edge ambulances throughout the event. The company’s on-site capabilities included 17 fully-equipped medical vehicles comprising 3 ALS Ambulances, 11 BLS Ambulances, 1 Rapid Response Vehicle, and 2 Golf Cart Ambulances. In terms of manpower, RPM’s team comprised 34 well-trained professionals, including an Advanced Life Support Operations Manager, Paramedics, Emergency Medical Technicians, and a dispatcher strategically spread across the marathon circuit.



It is worth mentioning that during the last five years, RPM has become a partner of choice for reliable and high-standard medical emergency services, covering mega sports and entertainment events in the UAE and the region.

