Countdown to 2024: Dubai has new Year's Eve all wrapped up

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) As the eyes of the world turn to Dubai for the city’s spectacular New Year’s Eve celebrations, now is the time to secure the best seats in the house for an eclectic line-up of citywide and family-friendly festivities to usher in a sparkling start to 2024.



With the ever-popular Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) in full swing - running until 14 January 2024 - Dubai is hosting a dazzling array of New Year’s Eve activities, including jaw-dropping fireworks displays across multiple iconic venues, numerous concerts by A-List musical headliners, out-of-this-world drone shows, beach parties, and a jam-packed schedule of exciting dining options for all budgets, live entertainment, and unmissable shopping special offers.



DSF New Year's Eve Fireworks

Dubai’s New Year’s Eve celebrations would not be complete without its famous citywide fireworks displays. In addition to the iconic displays that take place at The Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab, DSF New Year’s Eve Fireworks will feature dedicated displays of overhead pyrotechnics all across the emirate, courtesy of Al Zarooni Group. The synchronised New Year’s Eve shows will take place in Hatta, Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Beach, JBR, starting at 11:59pm at all locations. The New Year’s Eve celebration continues with fireworks displays at midnight.



Don’t Miss the NYE DSF Drones Show

To complement the citywide fireworks, the DSF Drones Shows presented by Emarat Petroleum will see two all-new, awe-inspiring synchronised drone displays colour the night sky at The Beach, JBR and Bluewaters. Completely free-to-attend, the two incredible displays featuring more than 800 coordinated drones will wow New Year’s Eve crowds in a symphony of colours and shapes. The first show, at 8.00pm, will celebrate Dubai’s past, and the second, at 10.00pm, will look ahead to the city’s future.



Celebrate NYE with Music



NYE with Sting at Atlantis, The Palm: English music legend Sting will be the star attraction at Atlantis, The Palm's New Year's Eve Gala, where guests can indulge in a lavish buffet spread and fresh delicacies from live-cooking stations as the multi-Grammy Award winning singer and his 30-piece live band belt out iconic songs like Desert Rose and Every Breath You Take. With one of the world’s most highly anticipated fireworks shows kicking in the New Year, guests can also upgrade to the Golden Circle package to secure a prime dining spot, a decadent box of caviar, and unlimited white truffles sprinkled on your meal. Capacity is limited, so book now.



NYE at Dubai Opera: Bid farewell to 2023 in impeccable style at the iconic Downtown Dubai venue of Dubai Opera with American singer Fantastic Negrito and upbeat sets by the Dubai Opera Big Band and DJ Slim. Guests can indulge in a lively night of non-stop entertainment and fine dining. On the stroke of midnight, revellers will be ushered outside to the venue’s promenade to witness the legendary Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the skies.



NYE Beach Festival: If the beach is more your style, Zero Gravity Dubai - one of the city's favourite beachfront destinations - will host a massive beach festival to wave goodbye to 2023. Move to the beats of Rudimental, Sigala, and Nathan Dawe, while enjoying a lavish buffet under a sky lit up with fireworks and drones. The party kicks off with an all-day pool fest, so don't miss the last sunset of the year at this beachside fiesta.

NYE with John Newman at Rixos The Palm: Renowned English musician, John Newman, is the headline act at Rixos Premium Dubai. With Newman performing hits such as Love Me Again and Call Your Name, the glamorous evening will feature a lavish international buffet and unbeatable views of the much-anticipated fireworks at JBR and The Palm Jumeirah. The dazzling night ends with a New Year’s Eve after-party with a live DJ set until late.

NYE with The Gypsy Kings at Burj Al Arab: The Gypsy Kings, musical legends hailing from Southern France, are bringing their guitar-inspired hits to the Marine Garden of Burj Al Arab. The music provided by the immensely popular group, led by frontman Andre Reyes, is accompanied by a five-course meal by Michelin acclaimed chefs. Doors open at 8.00pm for an evening filled with music, gastronomic delights, and a vibrant atmosphere.

NYE at The Theatre Dubai for Big Art Festival: International Music enthusiasts can ring in the New year with The Big Art Festival at The Theatre Dubai. Global artists such as rapper BASTA and singer Mitya Fomin headline the lavish gala dinner which includes family-friendly activities to engage younger children accompanying their parents. Doors open at 8.00pm.

NYE with Sebastian Ingrosso at Terra Solis: Terra Solis, Dubai’s premium desert destination, will be a magnet for electronic dance music fans this New Year’s Eve, as Swedish House Mafia’s internationally acclaimed DJ Sebastian Ingrosso spins upbeat tunes all night at this one-of-a-kind NYE celebration.

NYE with Fedde Le Grand at Barasti Beach: Barasti Beach, Dubai’s popular entertainment and dining lounge, will host award-winning DJ Fedde Le Grand as its headline act. The Dutch record producer and DJ will wow crowds with top tracks such as Let Me Think About It, while a laser light show and flamethrowers will enhance the entertainment packed bill. Doors open at 8.00pm.

NYE with Disco Inferno at Bla Bla: Bla Bla, a favourite among Dubai residents, is hosting a series of events including the UK’s Disco Inferno, a relaxed evening pool party, and exclusive views of fireworks displays from a luxury terrace.

NYE at Emirates Golf Club: Fans of legendary artists Michael Jackson and Tina Turner can enjoy special tribute acts at Emirates Golf Club’s luxurious outdoor venue. The lavish gala provides a glittering atmosphere fit for the festive season, with guests enjoying appetizing dishes and great views of show-stopping fireworks.

Enjoy Dinner with a View



Dinner with dancing options are truly citywide, with a host of the city’s most famous restaurants pulling out all the stops this New Year’s Eve. Revellers looking to dance the night away can head to Amazonico in DIFC for a vibrant Latin American Soiree, while Cleo Dubai will see diners treated to performances such as dabke. Elsewhere, Honeycomb HiFi will feature live DJ sets from Tarik Omar and BCM, the Caribbean oasis Miss Lily’s will embrace Island vibes with diverse DJ sets until late, while Republic Adda Bar & Lounge is the place to be for Bollywood beats and eats.



The eclectic mix of family-friendly options also includes a traditional bedouin setting at the five-star Bab Al Shams desert resort; hitting drivers and irons at the energetic Topgolf Dubai; an al fresco culinary soiree at Habtoor Grand Resort; or the stunning New Year’s Gala on stunning clubhouse lawns of Jumeirah Golf Estates.



Fine dining experiences also abound across the city, with Burj Al Arab’s iconic 27th floor party offering panoramic views of fireworks; signature modern Indian plates with live performances at the Michelin selected Carnival by Tresind; LPM Restaurant & Bar for a grand Hollywood masquerade party; or Address Downtown for buffet style stations with the best views of Burj Khalifa’s dazzling fireworks display.



For those looking for something a little more laid back, the Irish Village Al Garhoud is marking New Year’s Eve with live entertainment from DJ Mikey Ross and ACH AYE, while McGetticans is hosting 1980s throwback themed celebrations. Further unforgettable experiences across Dubai include Blind Tiger’s roaring 1920s party; Paramount Hotel for the choice between a gala dinner or a fiesta under the stars; and Thia Skylounge for celebratory vibes and incredible views of fireworks.



Dubai Calendar, the official listing platform for events in the city, is a free resource that allows residents and tourists to dive into the heart of the city and discover upcoming events and offerings. With an average of 150 events listed at any one time, and 35 new events added every week, Dubai Calendar is an all-access pass to ‘what’s on’ in Dubai. Dubai Calendar allows residents and tourists to purchase tickets quickly and securely through Dubai Calendar’s website and the mobile application’s purchasing platform.

