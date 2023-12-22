Jennings Awards Brand New Furnace And Installation To Winner Of Oldest Furnace Contest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Following an exciting contest that captivated the community, Jennings Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric is thrilled to announce the winner of the "Oldest Furnace Contest." Brenda D., the proud owner of Akron's oldest furnace, a remarkable 116-year-old unit, will now receive a brand new furnace along with a complimentary installation.

Launched on October 1st, the contest aimed to uncover and celebrate the historical furnaces in the Akron area.

Homeowners enthusiastically shared stories about their vintage heating systems, showcasing the rich history and longevity of Jennings Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric products. After careful consideration, Brenda D. emerged as the deserving winner with her furnace's impressive 116-year track record.

"We are delighted to present Brenda D. with a brand new furnace and installation. Her furnace's remarkable age underscores the durability of heating systems, and we are honored to contribute to her continued comfort with a modern, energy-efficient unit," said Arth Klatt, Internal Revision Manager at Jennings Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric.

As part of the prize package, Brenda will receive a state-of-the-art furnace from Jennings Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, known for its commitment to quality and innovation in heating and cooling solutions. The installation will be carried out by the Jennings Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric team of skilled technicians to ensure optimal performance and efficiency.

The "Oldest Furnace Contest" not only highlighted the historical significance of heating systems but also emphasized Jennings Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric dedication to customer satisfaction and cutting-edge technology.

For more information about the contest or Jennings Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric services, please visit

About Jennings:

Jennings Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided leading HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to Akron, OH since 1931. Its team of experts specializes in the installation, maintenance, and repair of all makes and models of heating, cooling, and plumbing equipment. Jennings is family-owned and operated, with an unwavering commitment to integrity, reliability, and complete customer satisfaction.

Melissa Francis

Jennings Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

+1 330-784-1286

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube