Gita Jayanti 2023: Know Amazing Facts About Bhagavad Gita

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bhagavad Gita, often referred to as the 'Song of the Lord', is a 700-verse Hindu scripture that is part of the Indian epic Mahabharata.

This year, Gita Jayanti falls on December 23, the day when Lord Krishna advises Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra (in present-day Haryana).

The Bhagavad Gita, which consists of 700 verses

that Lord Shri

Krishna personally spoke to His close friend Arjuna, is the manual for understanding the science of self-realization.



It is the essence of all Vedic knowledge and one of the most important Upanishads in Vedic literature.



There are 5 main themes in the Gita-

Ishvara – The Supreme Lord, Jiva – The Living Entity, Prakruti – The Material Nature, Kala – Eternal Time and Karma – Activities.

A person's sins are forgiven and he is eligible for liberation if he hears the Bhagavad Gita at the moment of death.



Out of 700 shlokas, 1 is by Dhritarashtra, 41 is by Sanjay, 84 is by Arjuna and 574 is by Lord Krishna.

The teachings of Lord Krishna apply to all religions. This holy book offers guidance on life and discusses inner calm. Hence, the best management book of the Universe.

New Delhi's ISKCON temple has the World's largest Bhagavad Gita, which weighs 800 kgs and has waterproof sheets.