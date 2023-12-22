Global Point-Of-Care Testing Market - Growth Opportunities In Molecular POCT, Multiplexing, STI, AMR, Routine And Smartphone POCT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
This study provides an overview of the global point-of-care testing (POCT) industry, which refers to any routine or specialized lab pathology testing conducted rapidly, on-site/near the site of the patient, where care or treatment is provided. COVID-19 radicalization is changing the global diagnostics landscape. Consolidation trends, structural shifts in healthcare settings, and the extension of POCT to sexually transmitted infections (STIs), antimicrobial resistance (AMR), routine testing, oncology, and newborn screening are shaping new frontiers. In the future, therapy areas such as oncology, stroke, and dementia will represent the POCT repertoire.
In developed economies, the proliferation of syndromic testing, multiplexing making inroads in immunoassay, evolution in nucleic acid amplification technology (from PCR to Isothermal Amplification), the use of saliva specimens, and advancements in antimicrobial resistance testing are increasing the market viability. Furthermore, AI/ML-enabled device software functions incorporating predetermined change control plans under the diagnostic data program initiative offer accelerated market opportunities in the United States.
In developing economies, multiparametric platforms have emerged to respond to an escalating POC demand in emergency departments and small-medium labs. In addition, a strong pull toward preventive health is laying the foundation to advance routine testing using emerging blood testing platforms.
A robust multiplex ecosystem tied with the converging potential of diagnostic data creating new revenue streams (e.g., connectivity and digital healthcare technology services) exemplifies the pivot from COVID-19 testing, adapting to changing clinical pathways and greater harmonization of lab-based and non-lab-based diagnostic data for similar tests to build a more sustainable point-of-care ecosystem.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Segmentation - Test Type Segmentation - Care Continuum Key Competitors Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Assumptions Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Test Type Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Care Continuum Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Competitive Environment POCT Across Different Therapy Areas Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis Competitor Matrix - Therapy Areas Competitor Matrix - Technology Mapping
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Immunochemistry POCT
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Immunochemistry POCT Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Molecular POCT
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Molecular POCT Therapy Areas Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Molecular POCT Growth Opportunity 2: Multiplexing Growth Opportunity 3: STI POCT Growth Opportunity 4: AMR POCT Growth Opportunity 5: Routine POCT Growth Opportunity 6: Smartphone POCT Future of POCT in Care Continuum
