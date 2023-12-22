India's Pharmaceutical Capabilities Showcased In Baku, Bolstering Trade Ties With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) On December 18, 2023, the Embassy of India in Baku conducted a
significant business meeting, aiming to highlight the capabilities
and potential of the Indian pharmaceutical industry and its vital
role in fulfilling the global demand for medicines and vaccines.
This event attracted key Azerbaijani importers and distributors
from the pharmaceutical sector, marking a notable moment in the
bilateral trade relations.
In his commencement address, the Indian Ambassador to
Azerbaijan, Sridharan Madhusudhanan, stressed the quality and
affordability of Indian medicines, positioning India as a global
"pharmacy to the world." The Ambassador urged Azerbaijani importers
to increase their procurement of Indian pharmaceutical products,
underscoring the benefits of reduced healthcare costs in Azerbaijan
without compromising quality.
Mr. Sanjay Jain, Counsellor at the Embassy, presented an
insightful overview of the Indian Pharmaceutical Industry. He
informed attendees that India accounts for 20% of the global supply
of generics, exporting to over 200 countries. He pointed out that
India is home to over 3,000 pharma companies, with a network of
over 10,500 EU-GMP manufacturing facilities. About 60,000 generic
brands across 60 therapeutic categories are produced in India.
Mr. Jain underlined the quality-conscious Azerbaijani importers
and distributors that 60% of Indian pharma exports are reaching the
Highly Regulated Markets. India has more than 700 US-FDA-compliant
plants, the highest number outside the USA. Furthermore, Indian
companies have secured over 6,300 Abbreviated New Drug Application
(ANDA) Market Authorizations. India supplies 40% of the generic
demand by the USA and 50% of the generic demand by Africa.
He highlighted the industry's strategic shift towards
bio-similars, complex generics, and precision medicine while
aspiring to broaden its horizons to include biologics, new drug
development, and innovation.
Given the relevance of COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccines, the
audience was informed that India has 60% of global vaccine
production and meets 90% of the World Health Organization's (WHO)
demand for measles vaccine and 40% to 70% of the WHO demand for DPT
(Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis) and Bacillus Calmette–Guérin
(BCG) vaccines. Indian Generic Anti-RetroViralS (ARV) approved by
the US-FDA resulted in cost-savings of over 90% of the ARVs for US
President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). In addition,
90% of WHO pre-qualified Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)
are sourced from India.
The event also featured a Q&A session, where Embassy
officials reassured Azerbaijani importers and distributors of
pharmaceutical products of comprehensive support in their efforts
to diversify sourcing from the extensive array of Indian
pharmaceutical products. Azerbaijani participants shared their
positive experiences in trade with India, appreciating the quality
of pharmaceutical products sourced from Indian manufacturers, thus
reinforcing the mutual benefits and continued growth potential of
this sector in both nations.
