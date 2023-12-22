FC Qarabag To Be Delighted To Play At Agdam's Imarat Stadium Once It's Ready - Head Coach

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 22. The policy of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the policy of a true Azerbaijani, head coach of FC Qarabag Gurban Gurbanov said during the press conference in Khankendi, following the game between FC Qarabag and MOIK, Trend reports.

“As soon as the Imaret stadium in Aghdam will be ready, we'll play there with great pleasure and fulfill the task assigned to us,” he added.

The first match of the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Football Cup was played today in Khankendi. The match, which will go down in history as the first football match in 30 years in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, began at 14:00 (GMT +4), and wrapped up with the victory of FC Qarabag (1:0).

