FC Qarabag To Be Delighted To Play At Agdam's Imarat Stadium Once It's Ready - Head Coach

“As soon as the Imaret stadium in Aghdam will be ready, we'll
play there with great pleasure and fulfill the task assigned to
us,” he added.
The first match of the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Football Cup
was played today in Khankendi. The match, which will go down in
history as the first football match in 30 years in the territories
of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, began at 14:00
(GMT +4), and wrapped up with the victory of FC Qarabag (1:0).
