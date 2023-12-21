CTEK Battery Chargers Are The Perfect Holiday Gift For Everyone On Your List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Keep your loved ones safe and vehicles running with the most advanced battery maintenance systems

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK , battery chargers are the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday list. From new drivers to retirees, CTEK has the right vehicle battery charger for everyone.

As students travel home from school, loved ones come visit, and winter vehicles rev up for some family fun, a dead battery will dampen anyone's holiday spirit. During this holiday season, don't get stuck in the cold while traveling to see loved ones. Ensure your vehicle's battery will start wherever you are with CTEK.

CTEK CS Free®

The CTEK CS FREE® is an adaptive booster (jump starter alternative), battery charger and maintainer. The unique adaptive booster can safely restart a dead vehicle battery within only 15 minutes! It's a safe-start that can be used instead of jump starting or using a traditional booster – it won't damage the battery or the vehicle electronics. With the portable solar panel kit, you can even recharge it when you're out in the middle of nowhere! The CS FREE can be used to charge your vehicle battery, making sure that you'll be able to travel far and wide, or boost your battery when it's running out of charge.

When used as a hi-tech power bank, you'll never have to worry about uncharged devices again, just hook it up to the solar panel and you'll never run out of power. Keep your head cool and bring the CS FREE with you, for worry-free travelling wherever you go.

Bobbie DuMelle, President North America said, "with winter travel, have peace of mind with a CS FREE in the glove compartment or trunk of your car, it's the ultimate emergency kit."

CT5 TIME TO GO

The groundbreaking CT5 TIME TO GO answers the question, "When will my battery be fully charged?" You can plan your holiday festivities around your battery charging because the TIME TO GO gives an accurate prediction of the remaining charging time in hours. Perfect for all types of lead-acid 12V batteries, the TIME TO GO features fully automatic charging and an indicator light will tell you when you can try to start your vehicle after a dead battery.

MXS 5.0

CTEK's popular MXS 5.0 battery charger charges batteries up to 110AH and maintains larger batteries. The MXS 5.0 is for all types of lead-acid 12v batteries and features a unique reconditioning mode that restores stratified and deeply discharged batteries.

If your vehicle is in storage for long periods of time, the MXS 5.0's maintenance mode is the perfect solution. CTEK's smart chargers move into a pulse maintenance mode once the battery is fully charged. This means the CTEK charger stays in constant communication with your battery, reacting and charging only when needed.

CTEK'S CS FREE®, CT5 TIME TO GO, and MXS 5.0 along with CTEK's line of professional and consumer chargers and accessories, can all be purchased at smartercharger. For last-minute shoppers, free 2-day shipping is available with any order of $50 or more.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

Press Contact:

Michelle Suzuki

310-444-7115

