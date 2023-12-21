Azercell Presents An“Audiobook” Project Dedicated To The 100Th Anniversary Of Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leading mobile operator continues to promote our
cultural heritage on digital platforms
“Azercell Telecom” introduced the next "Audiobook" collection
dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev at
the Baku Book Center.
Heydar Aliyev who saw the book as the gateway to spiritual
wealth and acquiring knowledge, always encouraged the youth and the
people around him to read.
In the special content series of the "Audiobook" project,
Azercell brought together the favorite works of National Leader
Heydar Aliyev in the digital library in audio and e-book formats,
as well as audio plays. The leading mobile operator of the country
has provided for the narration of more than 50 works of prominent
writers and poets of Azerbaijan in Turkish, English, French and
Russian languages. The content was also posted on the official
YouTube channel of the company. A digital comic book and a short
animated film were prepared for the new series, based on Jalil
Mammadguluzade's play“Ölülər” ("The Dead") and Huseyn Javid's
works. Azercell also digitized "Molla Nasreddin" magazine, one of
the most valuable publications of the national press. 100 editions
of the magazine converted to the Azerbaijani alphabet were
presented in electronic and audiobook formats.
Rashad Majid, the Press Council Chairman, Kamran Musayev,
consultant for the Ministry of Culture's Book Industry Department,
Tehran Alishanoglu, writer and critic, representative of ANAS,
Teymur Najafzade, Head of the "Colorit" Creative Workshop and media
representatives attended the event. Sona Abbasova, director of the
Corporate Communication department of“Azercell Telecom”, spoke
about the principles and projects of the company's Corporate Social
Responsibility:“As the leader of the country's market, we define
trends based on our strategic goal of "Easing connectivity,
empowering lives!", bring innovative solutions to improve people's
quality of life, and try to promote the cultural heritage of our
people at the global level”. Rashad Majid praised the project, he
said: "Promoting literature is also a service to the country and
the people, and promotion of Heydar Aliyev's beloved books is
especially important."
Heydar Aliyev's favorite musical compositions have also been
played at the presentation ceremony.
It should be noted that "Azercell Telecom" LLC, with the view to
support the reading culture in modern society and literary content
in our native language, has so far published the ghazals of
Imadaddin Nasimi, more than 100 works of Nizami Ganjavi, 10
chapters of the "Epic of Koroglu", various scientific works related
to the history of Karabakh, as well as some poetry and prose of
Karabakh writers in audio and e-book formats within the framework
of its digital library project.
The digital library and Audiobook project implemented by
Azercell since 2017, preserves our cultural history, and enriches
Azerbaijani digital content, playing an exceptional role in the
distribution and recognition of this heritage both in our native
language and in world languages.
More information about the content within the framework of the
project can be obtained through Litres, Bookmate apps, as well as
Azercell's YouTube channel. Please, visit for
detailed data on Azercell's e-library applications.
MENAFN21122023000195011045ID1107644071
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.