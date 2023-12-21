Three Killed, Five Injured As Russians Drop Aerial Bombs On Donetsk Region's Toretsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have dropped two aerial bombs on the Donetsk region's Toretsk, killing three civilians and injuring another five.

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“At 12:00 (noon), December 21, 2023, Russian troops launched two air strikes on the town of Toretsk. [...] Civil infrastructure objects were hit. Three men, aged 41, 42 and 45, died from the wounds. Five more workers from two enterprises received injuries of various severity levels,” the report states.

Those injured, aged from 33 to 54, were taken to hospital.

Prosecutors are working to document Russian war crimes against civilians.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko noted on Telegram that Russians had targeted Toretsk-based mines with aerial bombs.

“Two bombs hit the territory of a Toretsk-based mine. One person was killed and two injured. The enterprise was left without electricity. Thirty-two miners were trapped underground, but now they have already been rescued,” Klymenko wrote.

In his words, two more Russian bombs struck another mine. Two people were killed and three injured there. Following the enemy attack, administrative buildings and equipment were damaged.

The police are conducting investigative actions. A criminal proceeding was opened.