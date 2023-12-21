Christmas 2023: Here Are 7 Easy Steps To Bake Homemade Fruit Cake From Scratch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the festive season unfolds, there's nothing quite like the aroma of a freshly baked Christmas fruit cake to usher in the holiday spirit. This easy-to-follow 7-step recipe will guide you through the delightful process of creating your own mouthwatering Christmas fruit cake at home.

2 cups mixed dried fruits (raisins, currants, chopped dates, candied peel), 1 cup chopped nuts (walnuts or almonds), 1 cup unsalted butter, softened, 1 cup brown sugar, packed 4 large eggs, 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg, 1/4 cup brandy or rum (for soaking fruits)

Begin by soaking the mixed dried fruits in brandy or rum. Allow them to marinate for at least a few hours or overnight, enhancing their flavors and ensuring a moist cake.

Preheat your oven to 325°F (163°C) and generously grease a 9-inch round cake pan. Optionally, line the bottom with parchment paper for easy removal.

In a large mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. This creates the perfect base for a moist and flavorful cake.

Beat in the eggs, one at a time, ensuring each is fully incorporated before adding the next. This step contributes to the cake's rich and decadent texture.

In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Gradually add this mixture to the wet ingredients, stirring until just combined.

Gently fold in the soaked dried fruits and chopped nuts, distributing them evenly throughout the batter. This step ensures every bite is filled with the festive goodness of fruits and nuts.

Transfer the batter into the prepared cake pan, smoothing the top with a spatula. Bake in the preheated oven for 60-75 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.