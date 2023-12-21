'Neru' LEAKED: Mohanlal–Jeethu Joseph’S Movie Out On Tamilrockers, Movierulz And Telegram Channels

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mohanlal plays the protagonist in Neru, which also stars Anaswara Rajan, Priyamani, Jagadish, and Santhi Mayadevi. The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, was released today to a favourable reception from the crowd.

However, here is a dismal update for those who have not seen this courtroom drama in cinemas. Neru was leaked online just hours after its theatrical premiere. According to recent sources, Neru has been leaked online and is now available on pirate sites and Telegram communities.



Neru complete movie in HD has been released on numerous torrent sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated copies of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are now accessible for viewing.



Also Read:

Mohanlal's 'Neru' OTT Release: Netflix or Amazon Prime or Hotstar?

Neru 2023 Full Movie Download Streaming, Neru Tamilrockers, Neru Tamilrockers HD Download, Neru Pagalworld Movie Download Neru Movie Download Filmyzilla, Neru Movie Download Openload, Neru Movie Download Tamilrockers, Neru Movie Download Movierulz, Neru Movie Download Movierulz, Neru Movie Download Movierulz, Neru Movie Download Movierul Neru Full Movie Download 480p, Neru Full Movie Download bolly4u, Neru Movie Download 720p, Download Neru Full Movie Filmyzilla, Neru Full Movie Watch Online Many others are looking to binge-watch the film's pirated form. Apart from Neru, numerous other recently released films and programmes have also been victims of internet piracy.



Dunki, Maestro, and Hi Nanna are among those who have been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

Also Read:

Neru Malayalam movie: 6 reasons to watch Mohanlal, Priyamani's film

DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy