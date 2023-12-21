UB City to Church Street-7 places to celebrate Christmas in Bangalore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) There are various places in Bangalore where you may immerse yourself in the Christmas atmosphere and celebrations. Here are seven spots in Bangalore where you may feel the Christmas spirit.

This shopping area is adorned with festive lights and decorations during Christmas. You can enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, shop for Christmas goodies, and indulge in street food.

Church Street gets adorned with lights and decorations during Christmas. It's a fantastic spot to soak in the festive spirit while dining or enjoying coffee.

UB City gets decked out in dazzling decorations during Christmas. You can enjoy the festive ambiance, shop for luxury items, and relish special holiday menus at restaurants.

Located in Shivajinagar, St. Mary's Basilica is one of the oldest churches in Bangalore and hosts beautiful Christmas services and decorations.



This mall organizes special events, live music, and decorations during the Christmas season. It's a great place to shop for gifts, enjoy various entertainment activities.

Located in Richmond Town, Sacred Heart Church hosts beautiful Christmas services and decorations. The choir performances and the ambience on Christmas Eve.

This mall hosts Christmas-themed events and activities for kids and adults. The festive decorations, live music, and special offers make it a delightful place to celebrate.