Integrity Announces Record Breaking Donations Of 26,000 Toys For Children's Hospitals In Integrity Gives Back Toy Drive

Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced the successful completion of its third annual "Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive. Driven by the heartfelt efforts of employees and partner companies, Integrity collected more than 26,000 toys, books and stuffed animals to benefit pediatric hospitals and children's charity organizations nationwide.

Nationwide campaign led by Integrity employees and partners brings joy to thousands of children and their families through donations of toys, books and stuffed animals given during medical treatments.

"As my family has experienced firsthand, medical emergencies can be an overwhelming and unsettling experience for a child," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "The instant the surprise of a toy enters the situation, the mood changes immediately and brings joy into the room. During extended journeys of care, these toys provide a welcomed moment of normalcy and diversion. It is our hope that these donations will help ease fears and bring smiles to the faces of thousands of brave young patients and their families. We are so grateful for the efforts of our Integrity family, who continue to put our core values of Family and Service into action every day and support their communities in times of need."



Now in its third year, the "Integrity Gives Back" initiative has increased annually in impact and scope. Thousands of employees across hundreds of partner offices nationwide volunteered their time and resources to assist with toy collection and delivery. This year, the company set a goal to collect 20,000 books and toys, its highest goal ever, and is proud to have exceeded that goal for a total of more than 26,000 items.

"The 2023 'Integrity Gives Back' Toy Drive initiative has been an astounding success, thanks to the united efforts of our employees and partners in support of a cause we care about deeply," said Steve Young, Integrity's Chairman of the Board. "Members of the Integrity family consistently extends themselves to show their deep commitment to acting on our core values of Family and Service. Their generosity is extremely meaningful to the thousands of families impacted by medical situations this year. We hope that each donation will bring families together in a moment of happiness, which aligns perfectly with Integrity's mission to help them prepare for the good days ahead."

The toys, stuffed animals and books collected will be delivered to organizations assisting children in need and their families, including Toys for Tots, Children's Miracle Network, Ronald McDonald House Charities and several pediatric hospitals. These organizations use the donations to comfort a child prior to or following a procedure, bringing heartwarming comfort to those who need it most. Medical providers also utilize the donations to improve a patient's experience, such as marking a milestone or birthday or to inspire confidence and ease fears when explaining a complicated medical procedure to a child.



"Once again, Integrity has come together in an inspiring way to exceed expectations this holiday season," shared Mary Elyse Farah, President of the Integrity Foundation. "We're especially grateful to Integrity and the Adams family for their generous matching of the gifts received from employees, partners and the public. These donations will bring happiness throughout the year to local children who share the community with our partners and agents - brightening spirits during crucial moments. We're honored to support Children's Health in Dallas and many other organizations nationwide as we put our values into practice to make our communities stronger and more joyful."

"Integrity, their employees and partners, as well as the Adams family have shown tremendous generosity to the patients at Children's Health," said Laran O'Neill, Chief Advancement Officer at Children's Medical Center Foundation. "The holidays are an especially hard time for kids and families to be in the hospital and Integrity's gifts will bring countless smiles to everyone, providing them comfort and joy during this time. The over 21,000 toys that Integrity is donating to Children's Health will have a major impact on the healthcare that we provide children in the Dallas area."

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in

Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad

partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are - in person, over the phone and online.

Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for

all

stakeholders

using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network.

Providing best-in-class service to our clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection.

The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit

.

