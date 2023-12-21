TBO Signs Deal To Acquire Online Business Of Jumbo Tours Group, Spain

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 20, 2023: TBO Tek Limited (â€œTBOâ€) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tek Travels DMCC, has acquired 100% shareholding of Jumbonline Accommodations & Services S.L.U., which has been demerged as an online business from Jumbo Tours Group. With this acquisition, TBO intends to further increase its presence in Europe.



Jumbo Tours Group is one of the biggest international tourism operators offering a range of services and products to tourism operators and travel agencies worldwide. The Jumbonline business distributes an extensive range of products for wholesalers and tour operators all on one single platform. The advanced API solution provides access to over 120,000 hotels with 15,000 hotels directly contracted in an unbeatable response time. Complementing this business, there are two other brands, Jumbobeds, the leading online wholesaler for Travel Agencies and Jumbotransfers which offers a wide range of transport services at great prices.



Gaurav Bhatnagar, [Co-Founder & Director] of Tek Travels DMCC, said: â€œThis acquisition will give us not only access to Jumboâ€TMs clientele but quality content from across prime destinations in Europe right down to the Caribbean. We continue to expand our global footprint by staying true to our commitment to simplifying global travelâ€.



Commenting on the announcement, GinÃ©s Martinez, CEO, Jumbo Tours Group, said â€œWe are very excited with this partnership and look forward to leveraging TBOâ€TMs strengths in travel distribution across the world, specifically Middle East & APAC. Their tech, talent and growth have been very impressive, and we are happy to be a part of the TBO familyâ€.



Gabriele Burgio, President and CEO of Alpitour World has commented â€œwe strongly believe that there is a big potential in this alliance, TBO is a great partner in technology and highly specialised in the online business, while Jumbo Tours Group is a great provider of operations, contracting, local knowledge and representation in the destinations, we are sure both parties will get the most out of this joint project.â€.



This development reflects the growth plans that TBO has set globally as it continues to step up investments by constantly looking at similar partnerships to expand, hire and improve customer experience towards its vision of simplifying and empowering the travel ecosystem.





About Jumbo Tours Group



With over 40 years of experience in the travel industry, Jumbo Tours Group is a destination management company offering a wide range of in-destination services and products for tour operators and travel agencies worldwide.



JTG is part of Alpitour World, one of Europe's largest tourism corporations and the leading tourism company in the Italian market. The group integrates the main Italian tour operators, more than 2500 travel agencies, the hotel chain VOI Hotels & VRetreats and the airline Neos Air.





About TBO



TBO is one of the leading global travel distribution platforms that offers a two-sided technology platform, thus acting as a seamless interface between suppliers and buyers. TBOâ€TMs platform allows the large and fragmented base of suppliers to display and market inventory to, and set prices for, the large and fragmented global buyer base. TBO has a diversified global footprint and revenue mix, and has regional operation centres across India, Asia, Middle East, Europe, North America, and Latin America.

