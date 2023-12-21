Land Of Fire: Where Magnificent Caravanserais Reside

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
With its impressive history, Azerbaijan has much to offer for
travel enthusiasts and history buffs. The country is home to some
of the most majestic caravanserais, which served as a rest stop for
travellers.
Caravanserais played a major role in facilitating the movement
of goods, knowledge, and individuals along trade routes spanning
Asia, North Africa, and Southeast Europe, notably the Silk
Road.
Located in Baku, Bukhara caravanserai was built at the end of
the 15th century along the trade route passing through the Shamakhi
Gate of the fortress.
This one-storey rectangular building had 18 vaulted rooms and a
courtyard with a central pond, providing a comfortable stopover for
merchants and travellers.
Its architectural composition is characterised by a variety of
arches around the inner courtyard. In 1964, it underwent
restoration, resulting in the separation of the caravanserai
building from its earlier annexes.
The Multani caravanserai in Baku is another significant
caravanserai. Dating back to the 14th century, the Multani
caravanserai was constructed by people from the city of Multan, now
located in Pakistan. This caravanserai used to serve as a resting
place for merchants and fire worshippers from India. The
centuries-old building features a square shape with balconies
surrounding the courtyard and separate rooms for individual
housing.
In addition, there is a small caravanserai known as the
12th-century Khan Caravanserai. The building has a large quadrangle
surrounded by a balcony and living rooms. Khan Caravansera also
served as a Muslim educational institution and seminary before
becoming a caravanserai.
Today, the site of the caravanserais also features an art gallery,
artisan workshops, restaurants, and much more. Each cell of the
caravanserais is now adorned by various Azerbaijani artists, adding
a cultural touch to these ancient monuments.
Regarded as one of the most ancient cities in Azerbaijan, Shaki
is often referred to as the country's architectural reserve due to
its numerous historical sites and monuments.
Between the 18th and 19th centuries, Shaki was home to five
large caravanserais, of which only two have survived to this
day.
These caravanserais are the largest in the entire South Caucasus
region in terms of their layout, structure, size, and convenience
for trade.
If you wish to immerse yourself in the history of Azerbaijan
through its landmarks, a visit to the Upper and Lower Caravanserais
in Shaki is highly recommended.
Constructed in the 18th century, these caravanserais had cellars
for storing goods, trading spaces on the first floor, and
accommodations for travellers and merchants on the second
floor.
The Upper Caravanserai covers an area of 6,000 square metres,
and the Lower Caravanserai spans 8,000 square metres. The lower
caravanserai boasts 242 rooms and features entrance gates on all
four sides of the building, while the upper caravanserai comprises
more than 300 rooms.
The main facade of the building faces the riverbank, and the
arch of the main courtyard entrance is situated at the corner of
the building, at the level of the third floor, due to the steep
slope of the terrain along the river. All the premises in the
caravanserai are of equal size and have vaulted ceilings.
Now, the caravanserais function as a hotel complex, where the
ancient, massive doors continue to attract the interest of
guests.
