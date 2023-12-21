Vtech® And Leapfrog® Toys Top Holiday Lists With Over 60 Industry Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award-Winning Toys Selected by Trusted Parenting Websites, Esteemed Industry Award Programs and Leading Retailers

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Today

VTech® and LeapFrog® announced their holiday toys have received more than 60 industry awards from trusted parenting websites, toy industry experts, toy advisory boards and major retailers. Many new products received multiple awards across various toy testing programs and holiday lists, including VTech's Storytime With SunnyTM, Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Spiral Construction TowerTM and Switch & Go® 3-in-1 Rescue Rex, and LeapFrog's Build-a-Slice Pizza CartTM, Magic AdventuresTM Telescope and Touch & Learn Wooden Activity CubeTM.



"We're honored that our VTech and LeapFrog products have been recognized by leading toy industry and parenting experts," said Danielle Norwood, Vice President, Marketing, VTech Electronics North America. "We're proud of our team that loves creating toys that bring joy and imagination to kids throughout the year."

Additional details about award-winning VTech and LeapFrog products can be found at and . Highlights of award wins to date include:

VTech®

Storytime With SunnyTM



Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award

Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Preschool, Top Toy

Clamour Influencer Choice List

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Books/Media The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Spiral Construction TowerTM



Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award

Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Preschool, Parents Recommendation

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Switch & Go® 3-in-1 Rescue Rex



The Toy Insider "Hot 20"

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Rescue Tower FirehouseTM



Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Drill & Learn WorkbenchTM

Walmart Top Toys

Style & Glam On UnicornTM



Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Baby/Toddler, Social Skills Builder National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

Switch & Go® 2-in-1 Spino Speedster

Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, School-Aged, Kid's Choice

Chompers the Number DinoTM

PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Toys

6-in-1 Tunnel of FunTM

PureWow's Happy Kids Award

LeapFrog®

Build-a-Slice Pizza CartTM



Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Preschool, Empowering Employment Skills

Best Products Food Toy of the Year

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Top 10 PAL Picks

PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Toys The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Touch & Learn Wooden Activity CubeTM



The Toy Insider "Hot 20"

Parents Best Toddler Toys

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Top 10 PAL Picks PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Toys

Rainbow Learning Lights MixerTM



Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Toys The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Slide-to-Read ABC Flash CardsTM



Clamour Influencer Choice List

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Books/Media The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Magic AdventuresTM Telescope



The Toy Insider "STEM 10"

Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, School-Aged, Educational

Best Products STEAM Toy of the Year Tom's Guide Best Toy of the Year

Mr. Pencil's® Scribble, Write & ReadTM



Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Preschool, Educational

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

ABCs & Activities Wooden TableTM



Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Toys

Fruit Colors Learning SmoothieTM



Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

LeapTab TouchTM

Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Preschool, Speech Builder

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28

different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen its position as a learning authority, VTech develops new products with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C.,

is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech electronic learning products, visit ,

on Facebook or follow @VTechToys

on Twitter.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong.

LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Lauren Fagan

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

[email protected]

SOURCE VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C.