Vtech® And Leapfrog® Toys Top Holiday Lists With Over 60 Industry Awards

VTech® and LeapFrog® announced their holiday toys have received more than 60 industry awards from trusted parenting websites, toy industry experts, toy advisory boards and major retailers. Many new products received multiple awards across various toy testing programs and holiday lists, including VTech's Storytime With SunnyTM, Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Spiral Construction TowerTM and Switch & Go® 3-in-1 Rescue Rex, and LeapFrog's Build-a-Slice Pizza CartTM, Magic AdventuresTM Telescope and Touch & Learn Wooden Activity CubeTM.
"We're honored that our VTech and LeapFrog products have been recognized by leading toy industry and parenting experts," said Danielle Norwood, Vice President, Marketing, VTech Electronics North America. "We're proud of our team that loves creating toys that bring joy and imagination to kids throughout the year."
VTech®
Storytime With SunnyTM
Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Preschool, Top Toy Clamour Influencer Choice List Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Books/Media The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval
Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Spiral Construction TowerTM
Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Preschool, Parents Recommendation Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval
Switch & Go® 3-in-1 Rescue Rex
The Toy Insider "Hot 20" Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval
Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Rescue Tower FirehouseTM
Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval
Drill & Learn WorkbenchTM
Style & Glam On UnicornTM
Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Baby/Toddler, Social Skills Builder National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)
Switch & Go® 2-in-1 Spino Speedster
Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, School-Aged, Kid's Choice
Chompers the Number DinoTM
PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Toys
6-in-1 Tunnel of FunTM
PureWow's Happy Kids Award
LeapFrog®
Build-a-Slice Pizza CartTM
Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Preschool, Empowering Employment Skills Best Products Food Toy of the Year Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Top 10 PAL Picks PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Toys The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval
Touch & Learn Wooden Activity CubeTM
The Toy Insider "Hot 20" Parents Best Toddler Toys National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Top 10 PAL Picks PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Toys
Rainbow Learning Lights MixerTM
Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Toys The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval
Slide-to-Read ABC Flash CardsTM
Clamour Influencer Choice List Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Books/Media The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval
Magic AdventuresTM Telescope
The Toy Insider "STEM 10" Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, School-Aged, Educational Best Products STEAM Toy of the Year Tom's Guide Best Toy of the Year
Mr. Pencil's® Scribble, Write & ReadTM
Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Preschool, Educational Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval
ABCs & Activities Wooden TableTM
Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Toys
Fruit Colors Learning SmoothieTM
Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award
LeapTab TouchTM
Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Preschool, Speech Builder
About VTech®
VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28
different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen its position as a learning authority, VTech develops new products with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.
VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C.,
is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.
About LeapFrog®
LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong.
LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at .
