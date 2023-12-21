Who Is Shura Khan? Arbaaz Khan All Set To Marry Makeup Artist After Breaking Up With Giorgia Andriani

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Arbaaz Khan is set to marry Shura Khan on December 24. Close relatives and friends will attend the quiet wedding in Mumbai. They first met on the shooting of his latest film, 'Patna Shukla.' Previously, Arbaaz Khan was married to Malaika Arora. The couple announced their separation in March 2016 and separated on May 11, 2017, 19 years after their wedding in 1998.

Following the public disclosure of Arbaaz Khan's break-up from Giorgia Andriani, we learned that the actor is engaged to makeup artist Shura Khan. The 'Dabangg' actor's wedding in Mumbai will be a small gathering of close friends and family members. They first met on the shoot of his forthcoming film, 'Patna Shukla.'

Giorgia previously spoke with Pinkvilla and revealed her split from Arbaaz. "We were friends, like best friends," she explained. "I will always have feelings for him, I will always have feelings for him."

She added, "The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody's girlfriend, I don't, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouldn't have lasted forever. It was very different."

Who is Shura Khan?

According to her Instagram, Shura is a Bollywood makeup artist who collaborated with Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani.

