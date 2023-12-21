Contract With EBRD On Purchase Of Cargo Ships May Give Azerbaijan Upper Hand In Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its commercial fleet in the
Caspian basin and outside. Having the biggest commercial fleet in
the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan has taken strict measures to protect
its upper hand in the region by launching new ports and
ship-building plants. Presently the main shipping company in the
country is Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping (ASCO), and its history
traces back to 1858.
Today ASCO has 367 ships, boats, vessels, and so on. However,
following the laws of business, ASCO does not limit itself to these
ships and tries to increase the number of ships. For this purpose,
the company signed a contract with the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to get $60m to purchase two
dry cargo ships. The company noted that this project will allow the
state-owned company to strengthen its regional ties as part of the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) and
increase the number of merchant fleet operations outside the
Caspian Sea in international waters.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, expert on
transport issues Rauf Agamirzayev said that Azerbaijan's merchant
navy has an experience of 165 years, and having a shipping
tradition, Azerbaijan is known for its shipping activities with a
shipping tradition in the Caspian basin.
“Also, Azerbaijan currently has a kind of monopolistic position
in the Caspian Sea. In other words, we have the biggest fleet and
this is an advantage for Azerbaijan. We have done a number of
things to further strengthen this advantage and implemented many
projects to reduce risks and increase maneuvers. One of them is
that Azerbaijan has its shipyard, which reduces the dependence on
foreign countries. It also leads to the currency remaining in the
country. It allows to reduce the age of the ship fleet, that is, to
increase the number of more modern and new ships. This, in turn,
will lead to effective operation, competitive operations. Also,
Azerbaijan is increasing its position outside the Caspian Sea. In
this regard, the two newly ordered ships are increasing
Azerbaijan's position outside the Caspian Sea. Of course, this also
makes us proud. The number of our ships sailing under the flag of
Azerbaijan is increasing,” Rauf Agamirzayev said.
The expert pointed out that to date, Zangezur, Garabagh, and
Shusha afromax type ships which are the latest, modern, and
larger-volume oil and oil products carriers with 115,000 tons have
been put into operation. It was also announced earlier that
Azerbaijan will increase the number of dry cargo ships in the Black
Sea to increase its position along the Middle Corridor.
“This will enable Azerbaijan not only to make money from transit
along this corridor but also increase profits through its freight
companies. As a matter of course, it will make an important
contribution to this corridor. Therefore, I think that these are
very important projects for Azerbaijan. In addition, to make the
corridor competitive and better developed, a part of the port
inside the city of Baku was transferred to Alat in 2014, and the
second part was transferred in 2018. In the last five years, we
have been observing the growth dynamics of the load. ASCO has an
exceptional role here. Because it is the ships of the company that
ensure the multimodal transportation of the increased cargo across
the Caspian Sea. Here are different types of loads,” Rauf
Agamirzayev noted.
He stressed that the main of them are traditional oil cargoes,
which according to the agreement signed with Kazakhstan, ASCO is
showing its support for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of
cargo. Agamirzayev noted that on the other hand, it witnessed an
increase in recent years in the transportation of different cargoes
- containerized cargoes, fertilizer cargoes, then railway cargoes
transported by ferry, wheeled machinery on Ro-ro ships.
“The fleet that carries all of these is the fleet of the Caspian
shipping, which is an important link of the corridor. Here, in a
combined version, we can mention the Azerbaijan and Zarifa Aliyeva
ro-pax type ships, which is a type of ship that can transport both
railway, wheeled equipment and passengers, put into operation. The
uniqueness of these ships is that previously such kind of ships
were manufactured outside the Caspian Sea and therefore the
dimensions of the Volga-Don canal should have been taken into
account. However, the presence of Azerbaijan's shipyard will lead
to more effective operation of this Ropax-type corridor, which was
built taking into account the maximum cargo transportation in the
Caspian basin. Besides, the increase of additional cargo ships in
the Black Sea will lead to the fact that it will take its rightful
place in the purely marine segment of this corridor and will have a
significant share in the corridor,” the expert concluded.
