European Commission Receives“Borodianka Rooster” Christmas Gift From Ukraine

That's according to a European Commission's posting on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Just received a truly special gift - the Pivnyk, a rooster straight from Ukraine!

More than just a decoration, it symbolises hope, the rising of the sun & Ukraine's invincibility.

Adorning our Christmas tree, this ornament serves as an expression of our unwavering support for Ukraine," the European Commission's press service wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 14, the leaders of the EU member states decided to launch negotiations on the EU accession of Ukraine and Moldova.

A kitchen cabinet on the wall of a high-rise building completely destroyed by a Russian bomb in Borodianka just outside Kyiv amazingly survived the strike, becoming one of the symbols of Ukrainian resilience. Everything remained intact, including porcelain dishware, souvenirs, and even a rooster-shaped ceramic decorative vessel for drinks, made in the 1960s in Vasylkiv by artistic ceramics specialists Valeriy Protoriev and Nadiia Protorieva.

This element of the kitchen interior became a worldwide legend thanks to the photo of Kyiv photojournalist Yelizaveta Servatynska. The dramatic picture showing the“defiant kitchen cabinet” in war-torn Borodianka went viral on social media across the globe.

