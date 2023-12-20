Combat Blindness International And Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital Celebrate Milestone Of 1 Million Vision Screenings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Combat Blindness International and Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital proudly announce a momentous achievement: the completion of 1 million vision screenings.

- Executive Director, Reena Chandra, MPHMADISON, WI, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Combat Blindness International and Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital Celebrate Milestone Achievement of 1 Million Door-to-Door Vision Screenings by Aadya ScreenersCombat Blindness International (CBI) and Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital (SCEH) proudly announce a momentous achievement in their joint mission to combat preventable blindness: the completion of 1 million door-to-door vision screenings by its Aadya Initiative screeners. This remarkable milestone underscores their commitment to making eye care accessible and preventing blindness in communities around the world.Since its inception, Combat Blindness International has been dedicated to eradicating preventable blindness through sustainable, community-focused initiatives. Partnering with Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital, a renowned institution in New Delhi, India, established in 1922, known for its excellence in comprehensive Eye & ENT care services, community outreach, research, and training, the organizations have successfully conducted 1 million vision screenings, bringing hope and improved vision to countless individuals.This achievement is further magnified by the success of the Aadya Initiative, a groundbreaking project launched by CBI in 2021, in partnership with Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Enactus, a global social entrepreneurship student group.The Aadya Initiative stands as a pivotal blueprint for expanding eye care and reducing preventable vision loss in remote regions of low-income countries. This initiative addresses the critical need for eye care in underserved communities by bringing vision screening directly to the doorsteps of people with limited access. The Aadya Initiative trains teams of women to become vision screeners, using mobile technology, including CBI's custom-built smartphone screening survey. Near vision, ready made glasses are dispensed on the spot, and individuals requiring follow-up care are referred to vision centers and eye hospitals. This innovative approach not only ensures that people in remote areas receive much-needed screenings but also streamlines the process, enabling more individuals to access follow-up care in less time compared to the traditional "vision camp" approach.Moreover, the Aadya Initiative provides women in these communities with valuable training, employment, and income through their roles as vision screeners. This self-sustaining business model not only empowers women with limited opportunities but also promises to be globally scalable, contributing to the broader mission of Combat Blindness International and Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital.Dr Umang Mathur, CEO of Dr Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital , expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort, stating, "Reaching the milestone of 1 million vision screenings is a testament to the impact we can achieve when organizations come together for a common cause. We are proud to have contributed to the prevention of blindness and the promotion of eye health on such a significant scale."Combat Blindness International Executive Director, Reena Chandra, MPH echoed these sentiments, saying, "Our partnership with Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital has been instrumental in reaching communities in need. The 1 million vision screenings mark a tangible accomplishment in our shared goal of creating a world where everyone has access to quality eye care."These screenings have not only identified individuals at risk of vision impairment but have also facilitated timely interventions, including surgeries, eyeglasses, and other necessary treatments. The collaborative efforts have had a profound impact on the lives of those who might otherwise face a future of preventable blindness.As we celebrate this achievement, CBI and Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital reaffirm their commitment to expanding their reach, ensuring that even more communities receive the eye care they need. The organizations express their gratitude to the dedicated teams of medical professionals, volunteers, and supporters who have made this milestone possible.About Combat Blindness International:Combat Blindness International is a non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating preventable blindness in the developing world. By providing sustainable, community-focused eye care initiatives, CBI aims to create a world where everyone can access quality eye care.About Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital:Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital is a leading eye care institution known for its commitment to providing comprehensive and compassionate eye care services. With a focus on reaching underserved communities, the hospital strives to prevent and treat blindness through innovative medical practices and community engagement.

