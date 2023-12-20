               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Chinar Sacred Place Monument Complex


12/20/2023 9:30:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited "Chinar sacred place" monument complex in the village of Shikh Dursun.

MENAFN20122023000195011045ID1107634049

