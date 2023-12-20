QNB Provides Special Interest Rates Offers On National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, marked Qatar National Day, with a limited-time special interest rate offer, making financial aspirations more achievable for its valued customers.

Starting from December 17, 2023, until January 31, 2024, QNB is offering a flat interest rate of 3.00 percent on personal and vehicle loans and mortgages, equivalent to an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of 5.50 percent. This unparalleled offer is designed to encourage customers to pursue their financial goals with greater ease.

Adel Ali Al Malki, Executive Vice President of QNB Group Retail Banking said“The National Day is a unique occasion to express our pride and belonging to our nation and we are very happy with the launch of special attractive offers to commemorate Qatar National Day and reward our valued customers in appreciation to their locality and to meet their financial aspirations and needs.

This year, we wanted to provide the best offers for our customers from different segments to bring luxury and exclusivity into their life.”

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through more than 900 locations, with an ATM network of 4,800 machines.