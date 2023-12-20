48th Regional Conference of EIRC-ICAI: A Confluence of Expertise and Innovation

(MENAFN- Mediashine PR) Kolkata, 19th December, 2023: The Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organised its annual signature event the 48th Regional Conference on 15th & 16th December, 2023 at Science City Auditorium, Kolkata where in more than 2650 Chartered Accountants, Finance Professionals and other stakeholders attended the event from all across the nation.

The cherished dream of EIRC is to bring its fraternity in close knit to the Institute and to enable them to continuously evolve as professionals. Going in line with above endeavour, the theme for the conference was set as “Build Capacity, Elevate Standard, Ensure Growth”

The conference was inaugurated by CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Hon’ble Vice-President, ICAI in the presence of CA A C Chakrabortti, Past President, ICAI and a galaxy of past leaders of the Eastern Region, Past Chairmen, Past Council Members. During his address CA. Ranjeet Kr. Agarwal highlighted how the ICAI has transformed and contributed to nation building over the years. He requested Chartered Accountants to rise to the occasion and play a pivotal role in the ‘Amrit Kaal’ in making India a developed nation. He also highlighted how ICAI is creating global footprints through its various initiatives.

Day 1 witnessed an array of discussions, including insightful talks on the future of the accountancy profession by the Vice President of ICAI, and a stimulating panel discussion on financial oversight in a digital age moderated by CA (Dr.) Debashis Mitra, Immediate Past President, ICAI. The panel featured prominent names such as Mr. Sujan Kumar Kafle, President of ICA Nepal; Mr. Hassan Mohamed, Vice President of ICA Maldives; and Mr. Vikash Kumar, IA&AS, Director - IS-II, Office of the CAG, India.

The day continued with a riveting panel discussion on driving India's growth through innovation and entrepreneurship, featuring CA. K Raghu, Past President, ICAI, Mr. Gaurav Jalan, Founder & CEO mPokket, Mr. Vishal Dave, Cyber Security Expert and CA Vineet Patawari, Co-Founder Stockedge moderated by CA Rishi Khator, Past Co-opted Member, MSME & Start-up, ICAI.

Another interesting topic discussed was “The Future is Digital: Transforming Accounting with Technology”. Mr. Mantavya Gajjar, MD, Odoo India highlighted that it is time for embracing these technological advancements positions the accountancy profession at the forefront of innovation, ensuring its relevance in a dynamic and digitally-driven business landscape

The topic “Emerging Sector and GST & GST Refunds- An engine for SME Growths” was deliberated by CA Sushil Kumar Goyal, Council Member, ICAI. GST, introduced in many countries as a comprehensive indirect tax system, aims to simplify the taxation structure by replacing multiple indirect taxes. The integration of emerging sectors into the GST framework has fostered a more business-friendly environment, encouraging SMEs to participate actively in these dynamic industries. CA. Bimal Jain, eminent indirect tax expert took us through the nuances of the GST reforms.

Day 2 was graced by the Hon’ble President, ICAI – CA. Aniket Sunil Talati. While deliberating on the topic “Capacity Building and Empowering the Youth for a Self Reliant India” the President of ICAI, highlighted on Capacity building and youth empowerment which are pivotal components in fostering a self-reliant India. The key strategies are Education Reforms, Skill Development Programs, Entrepreneurship Support, Digital Literacy, Youth Engagement and Participation, Social and Cultural Empowerment. A self-reliant India hinges on the collective empowerment of its youth.





