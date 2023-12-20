(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) Sharjah, UAE – December 19, 2023 – Aster Hospital Sharjah recently showcased a remarkable case highlighting the successful laparoscopic hysterectomy (Keyhole Surgery) for multiple fibroids in a 48-year-old patient, Vijayalakshmi Ajit Kumar. Under the expertise of Dr. Kranti Lohokare Jadhav, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Laparoscopic Surgery, Aster Hospital Sharjah, and Dr. Sandeep Janardan Tandel, Specialist General and Laparoscopic Surgery, Aster Hospital Sharjah the case exhibited an exemplary fusion of advanced medical care and innovative surgical techniques.

Vijayalakshmi Ajit Kumar, an Indian national, visited Aster Hospital Sharjah on 7th September 2023, complaining of severe dysmenorrhea and lower abdominal discomfort persisting for two weeks. Upon examination, it was discovered that she had a large uterus with multiple fibroids, some as large as 18 to 20 weeks in size of a pregnancy. Advanced MRI reports confirmed the presence of multiple fibroids, with the largest measuring 7.5 cm by 6.9 cm posterolaterally, along with other submucosal fibroids.

Dr. Kranti Lohokare Jadhav, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Laparoscopic Surgery Aster Hospital Sharjah said, "The patient's case emphasizes the importance of regular gynecological check-ups. Despite experiencing severe pain for many years, the patient hadn't sought medical attention for over a decade. It was only upon consultation that we discovered the extent of the fibroids surrounding her uterus."

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the medical team advised laparoscopic hysterectomy—a minimally invasive surgical procedure aimed at removing the uterus and cervix. Dr. Sandeep Janardan Tandel, Specialist General and Laparoscopic Surgery, Aster Hospital Sharjah remarked, "Considering the patient's desire for a quick recovery and her age, laparoscopic hysterectomy was recommended as the preferred treatment option. This approach ensures faster healing and minimal scarring compared to traditional open surgery."

The surgical team successfully performed the laparoscopic hysterectomy, removing a 720-gram specimen. Despite the challenge posed by the large fibroids and limited abdominal space, the surgery was executed with precision, resulting in minimal blood loss and no requirement for blood transfusion. The patient's recovery was remarkably swift, with discharge occurring after 48 hours of observation. Follow-up examinations indicated a healthy wound, and the patient resumed her routine within a month, returning to work.

"This case not only demonstrates the effectiveness of laparoscopic surgery in managing uterine fibroids but also highlights the significance of early diagnosis and timely intervention," stated Dr. Kranti Lohokare Jadhav.

Expressing profound joy and gratitude, the patient, Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Ajit Kumar stated, “The surgery, though challenging due to the size of the fibroids, was performed with precision and care. Within just 48 hours, I was discharged, and within a month, I resumed my normal routine, including work. This experience has been a testament to the importance of early diagnosis and timely medical intervention. I want to emphasize the significance of regular gynecological check-ups for women, even in the absence of apparent symptoms. Aster Hospital Sharjah's commitment to advanced healthcare and their skilled medical team have truly made a significant difference in my life, and I am grateful for their exceptional care and support."

The key highlights of this case encompass the timely identification of symptoms, precise diagnostics via MRI imaging, successful laparoscopic hysterectomy, and the patient's rapid postoperative recovery. It stands as a testament to Aster Hospital Sharjah's commitment to delivering advanced healthcare solutions and emphasizes the importance of regular gynecological check-ups.





