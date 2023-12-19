Civilian Injured As Enemy Shells Sumy Region With Artillery, MLRS

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A local resident was injured in Russian shelling of Esman community in Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Esman community: artillery shelling (26 explosions) and MLRS attacks (15 explosions). As a result of the shelling, a civilian resident of the village of Esman was injured. He was taken to the medical facility. The Russians also fired with mortars (4 explosions)," the report says.



In total, on December 19, the Russian army launched 10 shelling attacks on the border area of Sumy region. As many as 100 explosions were recorded. Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Seredyna-Buda communities came under fire.

In Krasnopillia community, the enemy fired mortars. Nova Sloboda community came under artillery fire. The enemy dropped four mines on the territory of Seredyna-Buda community; 30 explosions following the deployment of automatic grenade launchers and small arms fire were recorded.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 18, the Russian forces shelled the border area of Sumy region nine times, with 60 explosions being recorded.