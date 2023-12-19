Fuuz® By Mfgx Partners With Beyond Cloud Consulting To Accelerate Manufacturing Software Implementations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Craig Scott, founder and CEO for FuuzROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fuuz ®, a Michigan-based manufacturing and integration platform, announced that it is accelerating its implementation capabilities through a strategic partnership with Beyond Cloud Consulting .Fuuz helps companies of all sizes gain full visibility into their global operations, automate manual processes and accelerate their digital transformation - without the expense of new enterprise software. Beyond Cloud Consulting is a leading global systems integrator that provides end-to-end NetSuite solutions and services.“Beyond Cloud has played an integral role in some of the largest and most complex NetSuite implementations around the globe,” said Craig Scott, founder and CEO for Fuuz.“Their extensive capabilities are good news for Fuuz customers who require rapid deployment and integration in complicated manufacturing environments. We are excited to add Beyond Cloud to our growing network of integration partners.”In the era of Industry 4.0 where every device is a potential data source, Fuuz can become a game-changer for manufacturers and others by effortlessly connecting disparate data sources and enabling real-time data flow. The Fuuz MES platform is a unique combination of best-in-class applications (MES, WMS, QMS) and integration capabilities for machines and third-party software, enabling customers to accelerate their IIoT initiatives."We are pleased to announce the formalization of our partnership with MFGx, marking a significant strategic achievement for both our organization and, more importantly, our clients," said Brent Veit, vice president of Sales for Beyond Cloud Consulting. "The integration of Fuuz, the preeminent Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform within the NetSuite ecosystem, provides our clients with an unprecedented extension of operational capabilities. This collaboration empowers organizations to enhance their production processes and proactively future-proof their operations."Visit the company websites for more information about Fuuz fuuz powered by MFGx and Beyond Cloud Consulting beyondcloudconsulting.About FuuzFuuz® powered by MFGx is a next-generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) with supportive processes that help companies of all sizes gain full visibility into their global operations, automate manual processes and accelerate their digital transformation - without the expense of new enterprise software. Fuuz MES can be extended with Warehouse Management, Transportation Management and other pre-built industrial SaaS apps, as well as platform tools for rapid application development and integrations for all major ERPs, homegrown apps, payroll and other software solutions manufacturers use every day. MFGx is a Michigan-based software integration company with more than 20 years of hands-on experience in diagnosing and solving software integration problems for discrete and process manufacturers in multiple industries. For more, visit fuuz.About Beyond Cloud ConsultingBeyond Cloud Consulting is dedicated to facilitating organizations in their digital transformation endeavors through the adept implementation and support of Oracle NetSuite, the foremost cloud-based ERP software. Their comprehensive suite of services caters to a diverse clientele. As a recipient of multiple awards, Beyond Cloud Consulting is steadfast in its commitment to enhancing the operational efficiency and success of our valued clients.

Kathy Suchowiecki

Markit Strategies

+1 586-354-7888

email us here