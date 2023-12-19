Certrec Has Been Approved Through Dod Skillbridge To Assist With Energy Industry Staffing Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Certrec- Regulatory and Technology Solutions for the Energy Industry

DOD Skillbridge

With expertise in nuclear plant operations, Certrec prepares military service members for employment in the energy industry as they transition to civilian life.

- Eddie White, Project Manager, CertrecFORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Certrec , a leading provider of regulatory compliance and advanced SaaS applications for the energy industry, has recently partnered with the Department of Defense (DOD) to help prepare military service members as they transition to civilian life. The DOD Skillbridge program provides opportunities for highly skilled military personnel to transition to civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships. This is at no cost to the service members. The program connects service members with industry partners offering real-world job experiences as they transition to the civilian workforce. The energy industry will gain valuable workers, while providing assistance to our deserving veterans.Under Certrec's Skillbridge program, Certrec will host and train active-duty military members during their last 180 days of service. After this period is over, Certrec will help Skillbridge program members find long-term employment in the energy industry. Opportunities at Certrec include regulatory affairs specialist, program management, and more. Upon completion of the program, trainees will be enabled to succeed in the energy industry. During interface with retiring personnel, Certrec will also be looking for other energy industry skillsets such as maintenance, operations, project management, and more to provide to generation facilities and operating companies.Unlike generalized degree programs, the training received through the Skillbridge program is specific to the actual tasks service members will perform in whatever career they are pursuing. This helps give an edge over competitors who are looking at similar job opportunities."The Skillbridge program is a great resource for Armed Forces Veterans seeking to transfer prior military experience into the current civilian workforce. Under this program, I was able to convert my past experiences as a military leader and manager into useful skills that would help me get the edge in the civilian job market. In addition, the program allowed me to gain the necessary certifications to become a project manager, and with the help of their job placement, I was able to find the right career path suited to my skillset. The Skillbridge program truly is a great asset for veterans." - Eddie White, Project Manager, CertrecCertrec is proud to employ former military service members with 11 employees being veterans. Through the Skillbridge program, Certrec is committed to providing members of the armed forces with the opportunity to take their experiences, skills, and leadership to the energy industry for a more reliable electric power grid.“We are committed to supporting the energy industry and also want to show appreciation to our veterans,” says Ted Enos, CEO of Certrec.Currently, the nuclear industry is undergoing a talent drain as workers retire faster than they can be replaced. At the same time, there has been a wave of renewed interest from the public in nuclear energy as the most efficient way to fight climate change and to ensure increasing demands for electricity are met.With money from the public and private sectors flooding the market, and new nuclear projects being constructed for the first time in decades, the need for a highly skilled workforce is greater than it has been in years. Certrec has been a trusted services provider to the nuclear industry for 35 years, helping solve industry problems. As the industry grows, Certrec will continue to provide solutions to help clients succeed and improve reliability.To learn more, or apply, visit:About Certrec :Certrec is a leading provider of regulatory compliance solutions for the energy industry with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec's SaaS applications and consulting know-how have helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance and reduce their risks.Certrec's engineers and business teams bring a cumulative 1,500 years of working experience in regulatory areas of compliance, engineering, and operations, including nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other Registered Entities generation and transmission.Certrec has helped more than 120 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 60+ registered entities in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and has successfully completed annual SOC 2 Type 2 examinations.

