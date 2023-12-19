Flynas Takes Delivery Of 3 Airbus A320neo Aircraft

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

\r

flynas, the national air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and the world, announced taking delivery of three Airbus A320neo aircraft last November, further upscaling its fleet to 63 aircraft, within flynas ambitious expansion plan under the title \"We Connect the World to the Kingdom.\" and in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to increase the number of international destinations linked to the Kingdom to 250 as well as to reach 330 million passengers and to attract 100 million tourists annually by 2030.\r

\r

With the latest deliveries, flynas has more than doubled the size of its all-Airbus fleet by more than 100% in less than two years, increasing its A320neo aircraft by more than 73% to 46 aircraft, which are the most advanced, environmentally friendly, and most fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft worldwide, reinforcing flynas' commitment to sustainability and environmental protection. The fleet also has four A330 wide-body aircraft, reinforcing the leading LCC's operations ability to serve the pilgrims.\r

\r

By now, flynas has taken delivery of 18 aircraft out of 19 new A320neo aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2023, within an order of purchasing 120 aircraft from Airbus for a total amount exceeding 32 billion riyals, within a stated plan to increase the new aircraft orders to 250 aircraft.\r

\r

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.

MENAFN19122023007116015312ID1107623628