Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A feeding bottle is a plastic bottle with a specific rubber tip for an infant to suckle milk or other liquids. These vessels are commonly sold in pairs. A bottle equipped with a teat is known as an infant, nursing, or feeding bottle. This enables the user to drink from the teat rather than the bottle. It is commonly used by infants, young children, and those who cannot imbibe from a cup without difficulty, whether for self-feeding or being fed by someone else.

Baby feeding feeders are one of the most common types of baby care accessories, and they are designed to make it easier for infants to consume consumable liquids. It aids in keeping track of the quantity of liquid consumed and aids in feeding babies with lactose intolerance who rely on soy protein formula milk. There are several advantages to using baby feeding bottles, including the fact that they can be used whenever and wherever required and that it is easier to keep track of the amount of liquid consumed.

Market Dynamics Innovative Product Offerings Facilitated by Manufacturers Drive the Global Market

A baby feeding bottle is one of the fundamental baby care items that must be used to feed a baby for at least another year after they reach their first birthday. Consequently, there has been an increase in demand among the target market. In recent years, manufacturers have strategized to improve their product offerings to satisfy the specific needs of their target customers, who are parents of newborns. Philips, one of the most significant players in the global market for infant feeding bottles, has created the Anti-Colic Bottle with AirFree Vent.

This bottle maintains the bottle nipple full during feeding, reducing the amount of air the infant swallows. This may aid in alleviating flatulence, reflux, and colic symptoms. In addition, this suggests that the infant can drink while sitting erect. Consequently, the demand for infant feeding bottles is aided by several innovative products made possible by eminent manufacturers.



Premiumization TrendCreates Tremendous Opportunities

Premiumization emphasizes a brand or product's superior quality and exclusivity to make it more appealing to consumers. The makers carry out this procedure. The primary motivating factors are the desire to demonstrate success and acquire high-quality items. A rise in the average income of consumers typically results in a preference for higher-quality products. D

Additionally, due to their high prices and numerous features and specifications that increase the product's value, certain infant feeding bottles are considered premium items. Customers who can afford a premium product selection are the most likely to be interested in such qualities. As a result, it is anticipated that there will be a rise in the end-user adoption of infant feeding vessels, which will stimulate market growth.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global baby feeding bottle market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.40% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific's economic prognosis is still promising. The International Monetary Fund predicts that while inflation will remain moderate in the Asia-Pacific region, growth will increase. China's growth is expected to slow down partly due to government fiscal, housing, and financial tightening policies. For eight straight quarters, Japan's growth has exceeded its potential and is anticipated to continue to be robust. Demographics decreased productivity, and the rise of the digital economy impacted the long-term growth of the Asia-Pacific baby feeding bottle market.

Additionally, customers in the Asia-Pacific region are price-conscious, and the rise in disposable income has encouraged them to spend money on infant products connected to hygiene. The adoption rate of baby care products has increased in recent years in developing nations in Asia-Pacific, such as India, as awareness of their use has grown. The demand for various kinds of baby feeding bottles has increased due to this. Several plastic baby feeding bottles have gained more traction because most Asian clients are budget-conscious, Due to their larger infant populations, China, India, and Japan are potential markets anticipated to experience greater value sales growth rates throughout the projected period.

North America is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.80% over the forecast period. The markets for baby feeding bottles in North America, specifically the United States, Canada, and Mexico, are being researched. The United States of America has the largest economy in the world when measured in terms of GDP, and its businesses have a larger degree of flexibility than those in Western Europe. This is because the United States has a lower level of government intervention in its economy.

Conversely, Canada has a highly developed and technologically advanced industrial economy. Even though 2008 was a year of slower economic growth for the nation, subsequent years have shown signs of a more rapid recovery. One of the primary reasons behind the increase in the amount of money that parents spend on baby care items is the growing number of concerns over the health of infants. This has resulted in a surge in demand for several products, including baby feeding bottles, baby hygiene, and baby care products.



The global baby feeding bottles market was valued at USD 3.46 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 5.69 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the distribution channel, the global baby feeding bottles market is bifurcated into Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, specialty stores, and online stores. The Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period.

Based on the material type, the global baby feeding bottle market is segmented into plastic, stainless steel, silicone, and glass. The plastic segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global baby feeding bottles market are Pigeon Corporation, Medela AG; Good Baby International Holdings Limited; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Handi-Craft Company; Artsana S.p.A; Comotomo; Richell Corporation; Munchkin, Inc.; and Nanobébé US LTD.



In September 2023, the chemical giant is providing Hegen with its Duradex polyphenyl sulfone (PPSU) for use in the company's baby feeding bottles. The material is linked to 54% allocated circular, non-fossil feedstock, which is ISCC Plus mass-balance verified. In December 2022, Illi Eisner and Olivia Eisner, a husband-and-wife team from Seattle, have both a new business and an invention. Bubbe, a high-tech feeding bottle created to eliminate the hassle of keeping breastmilk or formula cold and quickly heating it to the ideal temperature, was born to the parents of two children.



