Yupec Laser Unveils The 3-In-1 Multifunctional Handheld Welding Machine

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Yupec Laser, a leading innovator in laser technology, proudly introduces the game-changing 3-in-1 Multifunctional Handheld Fiber Laser Welding, Cutting, and Cleaning Machine. This cutting-edge device redefines versatility in metalworking, boasting power options of 1kW, 1.5kW, 2kW, and 3kW.



Efficiency Redefined



The SMART-HWE model is designed to excel in diverse applications, including metal cutting, welding, descaling, and surface cleaning. This multifunctional marvel ensures efficiency and adaptability, making it the ideal solution for workshops and large production factories alike.



Key Features: One Machine, Multiple Functions



Fast Switching: The 3-in-1 machine seamlessly transitions between welding, cutting, and cleaning functions, eliminating the need for multiple devices.



Space and Cost Savings: Ideal for workshops, this all-in-one solution minimizes space requirements and reduces operational costs significantly.



Dynamic Capacity Allocation: Large production factories can modify the capacity allocation at any time, avoiding the problem of idle machines and optimizing overall efficiency.



Product Advantages



Flexible and Convenient: The handheld laser welding machine features a lightweight laser head and ergonomic design for maximum user comfort.



Easy to Operate: Even with no prior experience, operators can confidently use the machine after just one day of practice.



Replaceable Welding Nozzle: The machine accommodates nozzles of various angles to meet diverse welding requirements.



Tight-Playing Overall Design: With push-pull handles and universal wheels, the compact structure ensures easy movement and adaptability to different workspaces.



High Welding Quality: The continuous laser ensures smooth welding seam transitions, firm seams, and a polished surface, eliminating the need for additional labor and time costs.



Technical Specifications



Model: SMART-HWE

Laser Source: Fiber - 1.5KW / 2KW / 3KW

Wavelength: 1080nm

Frequency: 20 - 5000Hz

Output Focal Length: 120mm

Water Cooling: Air cooling

Fiber Length: 10M / 20M

Port: 1-way gas

Power Consumption: ? 6KW

Air Pressure Requirement: 4 - 6Bar (Select nitrogen, argon according to process requirements.)

Electricity Demand: 1.5KW / 2KW - AC220V / 50 / 60Hz; 3KW - AC400V / 50 / 60Hz

Yupec Laser's 3-in-1 Multifunctional Handheld Welding Machine marks a significant leap forward in metalworking technology. Its innovative design, coupled with unparalleled versatility, makes it the go-to solution for businesses seeking enhanced productivity and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit



About Yupec Laser:

Yupec Laser is a renowned name in the laser technology industry, dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that redefine possibilities in metalworking. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Yupec Laser continues to push the boundaries of what's achievable in the field of laser technology.

Company :-Yupec Laser Germany GmbH

User :- Dvaid L.

Email :...

Url :-