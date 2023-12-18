PARRIS Law Firm Collects 190 Toys To Support The Salvation Army's Annual Angel Tree Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LANCASTER, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PARRIS Law Firm, founded by renowned trial attorney R. Rex Parris, collected 190 toys to support the Antelope Valley's branch of The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program. Thanks to their contributions, 55 children in the Antelope Valley will wake up on Christmas morning with presents under their tree.

Founded 38 years ago by R. Rex Parris with the goal of serving others, PARRIS Law Firm regularly represents people in desperate need of high-quality legal representation. The firm also has a long history of supporting the Antelope Valley community through donations of food, clothing, holiday toys, and more.

"Every year, our firm partners with The Salvation Army to make sure we're helping people in need so they can experience the best holiday possible," said founding partner R. Rex Parris. "As a parent and grandparent, there's nothing better than watching our kids run to the tree and open their presents on Christmas morning," said Parris. "Supporting The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program was an easy decision to make," Parris added.

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an Angel, their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in their community, who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys. The gifts are distributed to families in need so that every Angel can experience the joy of Christmas morning.

"This year, our attorneys and staff went above and beyond to ensure we collected more toys than ever. Thanks to their generosity, we're donating more toys this holiday season than at any point in our firm's history," Parris added.

