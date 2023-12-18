Pakistan Tests Artificial Rain For First Time In Lahore City

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pakistani authorities have tested artificial rain for the first
time in the city of Lahore, where millions of people live because
of air pollution, Azernews reports.
According to information from the official bodies, the
experiment took place with the help of the United Arab Emirates.
During the experiment, artificial rain was created through a
process called cloud seeding.
Residents of Lahore have been suffering from air pollution for
weeks. Pakistani authorities believe the main causes of air
pollution are industrial, transport waste, and the burning of
rubbish.
