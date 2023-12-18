Future Electronics Hosted A Special Event In Recognition Of Long-Term Employees' Service Anniversaries

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Singapore, Singapore ( forpressrelease) December 18, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted its bi-annual Service Award Presentation to celebrate employee milestones.
Every April and October, Future Electronics Singapore hosts a Service Award Presentation to recognize employee anniversaries. The special event consists of an extended, 2-hour lunch for participants with a delicious buffet. Employees who recently achieved a service milestone have the chance to celebrate with managers, vice presidents, and division heads.
At the event, each employee was presented with a crystal plaque denoting their years of service, as well as a certificate. A fun game was held called ï¿1⁄2hum the songï¿1⁄2 where employees who guessed the song correctly won gift vouchers. This was a great opportunity for colleagues to laugh and have fun together while toasting their achievements.
Future Electronics is proud to be an outstanding place to work. Each year, employees reach 5, 10, 25, and even up to 40th-year milestone anniversaries. The Service Award Presentation event is just one of many activities Future Electronics hosts throughout the year as a way to give back to its dedicated and hard-working teams.
About Future Electronics
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the companyï¿1⁄2s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.
Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 mission is always to Delight the Customerï¿1⁄2. For more information visit
