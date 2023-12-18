Darb Al Saai Extended Until Dec 23

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Darb Al Saai, which has been attracting thousands of residents and visitors to enjoy Qatar's heritage, culture and traditions, stands extended until December 23 in 'response to the great demand.'

This was announced by the organising committee for the National Day celebrations of Qatar through its official X account Monday. Darb Al Saai at Umm Salal Muhammed was originally scheduled to conclude Monday.

The Qatar National Day (QND) activities at Darb Al Saai showcases breathtaking fusion of tradition and modernity, capturing the essence of the country's rich heritage.

Visitors, from families and groups of friends to individuals, are treated to an immersive experience, embracing the nation's history, values and aspirations.

Live stage shows and a diverse array of fun-filled and wholesome activities, in addition to several other attractions, at the 150,000sq m venue entertain the crowd, making the atmosphere feel truly authentic.

Unity takes centre stage as citizens and residents gather to participate in various activities that foster a sense of community. Families enjoy a number of interactive exhibits, educational displays, and engaging workshops that highlight the importance of preserving cultural heritage and promoting national pride.

Darb Al Saai also offers a wide range of local and Arabic food offerings within its premises, giving people the opportunity to explore the nation's rich culinary scene.

A pavilion displaying Qatar's rich maritime history, as well as a photo exhibition by the Qatar Photography Centre, continues to attract many visitors and allowing them to walk down memory lane with stunning images and stories handed down to generations.

The centre, with several exhibited photographs, display the beauty of nature and Qatar's diverse wildlife, enthralling visitors and shining a spotlight on the immense talent and artistry of local photpgraphers.

The various retail offerings at the venue such as traditional clothes and accesories, dates, oud, and other traditional items, are in high demand due to the influx of festival-goers.

Apart from cultural offerings, Darb Al Saai also hosts a number of sports activities such as mini football matches for children, reflecting the country's love for sports.

Nasser, a Qatari national who was with his family at the venue Monday, said he finds the huge gathering at Darb Al Saai in this year's QND a show of unity and love of country.

