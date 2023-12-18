20-24 Karat Magic In The Air Only With Colorbar\'S Year-End Collection

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru â€” December 18, 2023: 2024 is upon us, it\'s time to bid adieu to this year with a dance and a dash of magic! \'Tis the season to deck the halls, and ourselves. Theme parties or not, we all got to glam it up. Bring some 24 Karat Magic in the air! And guess what? You\'re on Santa\'s Nice List. So as the holiday season approaches, we would like to be your trusty pixie and usher you into the realm of enchanting beauty, and help you shine as the best version of yourself.



Whether you plan to keep it lowkey and minimal or turn it around with dramatic transformations, Colorbar brings to you an array of personalized treasures that are made especially for you. These treasures can be customized with the engraving of your name, initials or special character, allowing you to make them as unique as you! In addition, to make sure that Colorbar\'s collection complements your personality, you can simply scan a QR code and answer a few questions to receive personalized skincare and makeup recommendations tailored to your skin tone and makeup preferences.



So brace yourself for this Christmas and New Years, as Colorbar pours a dash of magic to your holiday plans!



Colorbar\'s Pro Eyeshadow Palettes: For those like to glam it up with an expressive eye make-up, these newly launched festive palettes will leave everyone stunned with the sparkle that these will add to this Christmas and New Years look. Priced at INR 2,800/- the palettes are available in three variants namely- Fairly Tale, Pixie Love and Spellbound, with absolutely magical glittering and matte shades, that are sure to brighten up your look and compliment your both bold and minimal styles for this year\'s celebration!



Colorbar\'s 24Hrs Weightless Liquid Foundation:This first-of-its-kind hydrating long-wear foundation is designed to make you shine through the celebrations! With an exquisite range of 30 shades, it ensures a flawless and radiant look that perfectly complements your unique undertone. Its feather-light consistency effectively retains moisture, resulting in a radiant complexion that stays shine-free throughout the day.



Priced at INR 1,095, this product is pure and gentle, devoid of parabens, allergens, and fragrances, making it suitable for all skin types.



Colorbar\'s Sinful Lip and Cheek Tint: A must-have for the season, this highly pigmented, lightweight formula works like magic! This tint delivers a rosy fresh blush, elevating your look right with its application. It\'s non-sticky, non-drying, and lasts up to 10 hours, ensuring you stay flawless all day long. With an exquisite velvet matte finish, the tint is easy to blend and allows you to create a youthful, flattering look for both lips and cheeks. Priced at INR 1,200, this tint is a true holiday season essential and a must-have addition to your make-up bag!



Colorbar\'s Ultimate Stunner Kajal: This versatile pencil is your Kajal, Eyeliner, and Eyeshadow all rolled into one for creating all your glamorous looks. Its highly pigmented formula delivers an intense and captivating black color with just a single stroke. What makes this amazing is the long-wearing, waterproof formula that makes sure your eyes remain the center of attention all night long. Priced at just INR 750, this eye pencil comes with an inbuilt sharpener, allowing you to achieve a precise tip for applying both thin and thick lines and glides smoothly on your skin.



Colorbar\'s Starry Drops Highlighter: This highlighter is bound to perfectly complement your looks by instantly boosting your radiance. It has a super lightweight texture that lets you effortlessly create a natural, radiant luster for that dewy skin finish. With its innovative hyper-glossy properties, it leaves your skin with a magical glow. Priced at just INR 1,500, Colorbar Starry Drops Highlighter applies seamlessly and blends effortlessly, making it an absolute must-have addition to your vanity. Whether you\'re aiming for a dewy daytime look or a dazzling shimmer for the night, this high-definition highlighter has got you covered.



Colorbar\'s Fix n Glow Spray: This newly launched setting spray is your secret weapon for a flawless radiance that lasts all day and night. It not only hydrates your skin weightlessly, but also locks your makeup in place, ensuring it sustains that \'just applied\' look. Priced at just INR 899, this spray comes with a high-performance formula designed to deliver a flawless, sparkling finish, effectively preventing your makeup from melting, fading, or creasing. So, delve in the celebrations to the fullest, because Colorbar\'s Fix N Glow spray is your ally this holiday season to preserve your radiant glow for a night of magical fun!





