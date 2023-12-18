Salesscreen Ranked #1 Sales Gamification Software By G2

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SalesScreen picks up #1 spots in G2's sales gamification software grid, relationship index and enterprise implementation index

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- G2 unveiled their Winter 2024 reports, where SalesScreen shined bright across numerous categories highlighting their industry-leading tool. Most notably, they ranked #1 in the Sales Gamification category , which is a testament to the customer-centric goal they set at the beginning of 2023. Let's dig in to some of the major findings from the G2 reports and see where they stacked up.Ranked #1 Sales Gamification SoftwareSalesScreen customers rated them highly across the board, giving them a 97% in quality of support, a 97% in ease of doing business with, a 92% in ease of use, a 93% in performance and reliability, and the list of achievements goes on! This is a testament to their continued focus on putting customers' needs first and focusing on improving and developing features that help their customers' entire sales teams surpass their revenue goals each quarter.Topping the Relationship IndexTheir devotion to nurturing relationships with clients is evident in their achievement of the best relationship award. Transitioning to using a new piece of software is not for the faint-hearted and can turn overwhelming quickly if you don't have the right support. That's why their world-class customer support team is committed to getting new clients set up within a few short weeks and giving them the confidence to eagerly set up sales competitions soon after onboarding. SalesScreen's 97% quality of support ranking is largely thanks to their white-glove customer service and dedication to user feedback.#1 in Enterprise Implementation and User AdoptionIn addition to ranking highest in customer support, they also were named most implementable and highest user adoption in the enterprise category for sales gamification. Their 90% ease of setup, coupled with 82% average user adoption ensures that all sales team members will be motivated, with middle and bottom performers showing the most growth and top performers pushed even further.Worldwide WinsFollowing their sweep of badges in G2's Fall report , they maintained their sales gamification leader status in the Americas and both Europe and wider EMEA for the second time in a row since the categories were introduced. These distinctions highlight SalesScreen's impact across companies of varying sizes and across different continents. In addition, they were also named #1 in the momentum grid index. In the winter 2024 report, SalesScreen led the momentum grid report with a 93% review growth, when the average in the sales gamification industry average is at a 41% growth. This ranking shows that SalesScreen is not only growing rapidly, but also leading developments within the sales gamification industry.

Olga Karanikos

SalesScreen

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube