Markus Gker From The Leibniz Institute DSMZ Received The Internationally Renowned Bergey Award

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) On the occasion of the fifth BISMiS conference in Guangzhou, China, Associate Professor Dr. Markus Gker recently received the internationally renowned Bergey Award in recognition of his achievements in the field of bacterial taxonomy. Markus Gker has been working at the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures since 2008. He is the fifth DSMZ scientist to be honoured by the Bergey Trust. Before him, Dr. Hans Hippe (2003), Prof. Dr. Erko Stackebrandt (2009), Prof. Dr. Hans Peter Klenk (2014) and Dr. Peter Schumann (2019) were honoured with a Bergey Award or the Bergey Medal, respectively.



Markus Gker studied at the Eberhard Karls University Tbingen, where he obtained his PhD in 2003 and his Habilitation in 2008. Gker has been working at the Leibniz Institute DSMZ since 2008. His research areas are the nomenclature of prokaryotes and taxonomy. He is head of the Phylogenomics and Nomenclature Group at the DSMZ since 2021. Markus Gker's list of publications includes 395 articles published in peer-reviewed journals and cited at least 31,304 times by other scientists. He was Web of Science Highly Cited Researcher in the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Dr Gker is in charge of the List of Prokaryotic Names with Standing in Nomenclature (LPSN) and the Type (Strain) Genome Server (TYGS) at the DSMZ. Markus Gker is Secretary of the Judicial Commission of the International Committee on Systematics of Prokaryotes (ICSP) and contributes to its judicial opinions and to public debates on the International Code of Nomenclature of Prokaryotes (ICNP). He is a member of the editorial board of the prestigious International Journal of Systematic and Evolutionary Microbiology.



The Bergey Trust confers the Bergey Award to scientists who have published outstanding contributions to the taxonomy of bacteria. The Trust, Award and Medal are named after the physician and bacteriologist David Hendricks Bergey. The Bergey Trust was founded in 1936 to support the publication of the Bergey Manual of Determinative Bacteriology and other reference literature.



About the Leibniz Institute DSMZ

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures is the world's most diverse collection of biological resources (bacteria, archaea, protists, yeasts, fungi, bacteriophages, plant viruses, genomic bacterial DNA as well as human and animal cell lines). Microorganisms and cell cultures are collected, investigated and archived at the DSMZ. As an institution of the Leibniz Association, the DSMZ with its extensive scientific services and biological resources has been a global partner for research, science and industry since 1969. The DSMZ was the first registered collection in Europe (Regulation (EU) No. 511/2014) and is certified according to the quality standard ISO 9001:2015. As a patent depository, it offers the only possibility in Germany to deposit biological material in accordance with the requirements of the Budapest Treaty. In addition to scientific services, research is the second pillar of the DSMZ. The institute, located on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Sd, accommodates more than 85,000 cultures and biomaterials and has around 220 employees.



The Leibniz Association

The Leibniz Association connects 97 independent research institutions that range in focus from the natural, engineering and environmental sciences via economics, spatial and social sciences to the humanities. Leibniz Institutes address issues of social, economic and ecological relevance. They conduct basic and applied research, including in the interdisciplinary Leibniz Research Alliances, maintain scientific infrastructure, and provide research-based services. The Leibniz Association identifies focus areas for knowledge transfer, particularly with the Leibniz research museums. It advises and informs policymakers, science, industry and the general public. Leibniz institutions collaborate intensively with universities - including in the form of Leibniz ScienceCampi - as well as with industry and other partners at home and abroad. They are subject to a transparent, independent evaluation procedure. Because of their importance for the country as a whole, the Leibniz Association Institutes are funded jointly by Germany"s central and regional governments. The Leibniz Institutes employ around 20,500 people, including 11,500 researchers. The financial volume amounts to 2 billion euros.

