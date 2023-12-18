Polyimide Films & Tapes Market Worth $1.8 Billion By 2028 Globally, At A CAGR Of 8.7%, Says Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Polyimide Films & Tapes Market is estimated to be USD 1.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2028, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarketsTM. Growing end-use industries such as electronics, automotive, and aerospace are expected to drive the market. Polyimide films are highly resistant and widely used as insulation material in electrical applications such as flexible printed circuit boards..

List of Key Players Polyimide Films & Tapes Market :

PI Advanced Material Co., Ltd. (South Korea)DuPont (US)Kaneka Corporation (Japan)Taimide Tech. Inc. (Taiwan)Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan)3M Company (US)Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea)Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. (Japan)Shinmax Technology Ltd. (Taiwan)FLEXcon Company, Inc. (US)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Polyimide Films & Tapes Market:

Increased demand from the electronics industryHigh manufacturing cost of polyimide filmsPreference for transparent polyimide films for flexible display and optoelectronicsIssues with the processing of polyimide films and tapes

Key Findings of the Study:

Flexible printed circuits is the leading application segment of the polyimide films and tapes market.Electronics is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the polyimide films market.Asia Pacific regional segment accounted for the largest polyimide films and tapes market share.

Based on the end-use industry, electronics will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Due to its superior thermal stability, endurance, and electrical insulating capabilities, polyimide films are frequently used in the electrical sector. They are essential in many electrical applications, ensuring the effectiveness and safety of electrical systems and parts. Electrical wires and cables frequently use polyimide sheets as insulation. They have a high dielectric strength that prevents electrical breakdown and short circuits even at high temperatures.

Based on the application, the flexible printed circuits segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period-flexible printed circuits. Flexible printed circuits (FPCs) are produced significantly using polyimide films, which have specific characteristics that are very beneficial in this application. Thin, light circuit boards called FPCs are made to be flexible and portable. In FPCs, polyimide sheets are frequently utilized as the substrate (base material). Polyimide films work well due to their flexibility, high-temperature resistance, and excellent electrical insulating properties.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment of the polyimide films & tapes market. In the Asia Pacific region, demand for polyimide films and tapes has been rising rapidly for several reasons. Polyimide films and tapes are used in various industries in the Asia Pacific region, including electronics, automotive, aerospace, and more. China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan all play significant roles in the electronics and semiconductor sector in the Asia Pacific region.

