US condemns North Korea's ballistic missile test as threat to neighboring nations

(MENAFN) The United States has vehemently condemned North Korea's recent ballistic missile test, characterizing it as a direct threat to its neighboring nations. The U.S. State Department emphasized the violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions by these launches, adding to the series of ballistic missile tests conducted by Pyongyang throughout the year.



In response to the provocative missile test, the White House affirmed the unwavering commitment of the United States to defend its allies, Japan and South Korea. The U.S. National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, engaged in discussions with the Director of the National Security Office in South Korea, Cho Tae-yong, and Japanese National Security Advisor Akiba Takeo. In these conversations, the leaders jointly condemned the missile test, characterizing it as a blatant violation of numerous UN Security Council resolutions.



The U.S. State Department's unequivocal condemnation reflects the seriousness with which the Biden administration views North Korea's continued missile tests. The strong reaffirmation of the United States' commitment to the defense of its allies underscores the importance of regional stability and security in the face of escalating tensions. As diplomatic channels remain open, the international community closely watches developments in the region, seeking avenues for a peaceful resolution to the longstanding challenges posed by North Korea's ballistic missile program.

