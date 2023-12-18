Kalmar Empty Container Handlers Selected By Star Container Services For Terminal Expansion At Rotterdam Maasvlakte

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 18 DECEMBER 2023 AT 10 AM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a large agreement to supply global logistics service provider Star Container Services B.V. with 12 Kalmar empty container handlers . The units will be deployed at the Rotterdam Maasvlakte terminal. The order, which also includes a six-year Kalmar Complete Care service contract, was booked in Cargotec's Q4 2023 order intake, with the machines scheduled for delivery in Q2 2024.

Star Container Services is investing in its cargo-handling fleet to support the significant expansion of its operations at Rotterdam Maasvlakte, where container volumes are expected to rise steeply in the coming years. The Maasvlakte, Rotterdam's newest port, is home to the largest container cluster in Europe and has an open connection with the North Sea.

The empty container handlers delivered to Star Container Services will feature eco-efficient Stage V engines and a special safety cage. They will also be fitted with the Kalmar EGO cabin, which is designed with advanced ergonomics for extra comfort and improved visibility in all directions plus a new tilt cylinder design for greater driver stability and control.

Andre Van Tonder , Managing Director, Star Container Services:“The huge expansion project at Rotterdam Maasvlakte is a key step forward for us and we require reliable, fuel-efficient equipment to support this expansion. Kalmar empty container handlers are the ideal solution for this project as they offer excellent reliability, fuel economy and driver comfort with a low total cost of ownership.”

John Schut , Sales Manager, Kalmar Benelux:“We are proud that Star Container Services have once again placed their trust in Kalmar equipment to support this significant expansion of their Rotterdam operations. In addition to the benefits of our equipment offering, our local service capabilities have played a crucial role in securing the agreement as they give the customer confidence that their machines will receive the best possible long-term care.”



Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers' every move.

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,700 people.



