New Hip Replacement Surgery Reduces Scarring & Recovery Time: Bikini DAA, London

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 17, 2023 5:50 am - Do you need a new hip, but you're not looking forward to the scars, mobility restrictions, and hospital stay? MSK Doctors (03300010048) can help eliminate or reduce all of those, with the new Bikini DAA surgery - you can even go home the same day.

As a consumer - sometimes it can be hard to know what's actually new and improved, and what's the same old thing, with a new label on the can.

Except for those rare times that something is so improved and amazing, that it practically screams out its awesomeness.

I hope that will describe me, after a hip replacement - but actually, I'm talking about the surgery itself. It's changed, a lot - and all for the better.

Maybe I should start at the beginning though, because I'm not talking about a traditional hip replacement technique, I'm talking about a new procedure called the Bikini Direct Anterior Approach (DAA), and you may not have heard of it before.

It's not an operation they offer just anywhere - really, it's only available from specialists, and you'll want an experienced specialist, believe me, but we'll get to that in a minute.

First, let me lay out some facts - and if you're concerned about getting your facts from an online blog - good. You should be.

So here's the source for my information, direct from the private MSK Doctors clinic in London, where some of the top specialists for this procedure work - check it out at

You can find everything I'm going to tell you, in that article - but I'll summarise.

The Bikini approach has become popular because it can make your scarring nearly invisible, but that's not the only reason. It uses an entirely different approach than the traditional technique and manages to prevent damage to some very important muscles and tendons during the swap.

That's not just technical - it's practical. It means that there's a lot less damage for you to heal after the surgery, and it also means your hip will be way more stable since it's still mostly undamaged.

This isn't a guess or a "slight difference," it's huge.

After a traditional surgery, you get a bunch of restrictions and have to be super careful - but not with the Bikini technique.

After your surgery, instead of telling you to not lift your legs for a few weeks, the surgeon is probably going to tell you to exercise the full range of motion, right away.

This is awesome if you want to be able to move right away, and it shows just how stable this technique is. It practically eliminates your risk of dislocations, as long as you're not trying to run a marathon right after your surgery.

Of course, there is a catch - but it's not so bad.

Remember when I said you'll want an experienced surgeon?

Well, if your goal is to reduce the visible scarring, then you'll need one. In clinical trials, they found the more experienced a surgeon was, with this particular technique, the better they could hide the scarring.

With an inexperienced surgeon... well, there's an increased risk of complications and less chance of having satisfactorily hidden scars, so maybe just don't.

My advice is simple: If you're concerned about the scarring, go to an experienced specialist, like Prof. Paul Lee from MSK Doctors. He's a well-known hip specialist who's up-to-date on all the latest treatments and options, and he treats every patient like a whole person, not just a damaged body part.

Besides, his clinic, MSK Doctors, doesn't do waiting lists or referrals. You just book your own appointment, anytime, online or over the phone. You can schedule a diagnosis, consultation, or even treatment - it's super easy.

Of course, if you're not concerned about scarring and just want to reduce your recovery time - then you might want to consider another option. It's called SPAIRE, and it's a long acronym - but what you need to know is that it's like Bikini, but better at improving your recovery, worse at hiding the scar.

With the SPAIRE approach, you'll have a standard hip replacement scar - but nothing else will be standard. You'll get to go home the same day, with no restrictions, and no risk of dislocations.

Whichever option you choose - just make sure that your surgeon is a trained and experienced specialist, or go to MSK Doctors in London.

Here's a blurb I stole from their website that explains it better, "Both the SPAIRE and Bikini Hip Replacement techniques are advancements that reflect a patient-centric approach in orthopaedic surgery, focusing on minimising tissue damage, accelerating recovery, and in the case of the Bikini technique, improving aesthetic outcomes. The choice between the two may depend on various factors, including the specific anatomical, functional, and aesthetic concerns of the patient, as well as the surgeon's expertise with either technique."

Whether you're concerned about the scarring or just the recovery - there's a better option than the traditional technique.

At MSK Doctors, they have the specialists you need, and you'll never be put on a waiting list.

Learn more about your options, or book an appointment, at